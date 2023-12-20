"Give him dignity and give his grieving family some respect": Circulation of alleged Ronaldo Valdez CCTV rescue video sparks outrage

A disturbing video showing the moment emergency responders found late Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez motionless in a chair has surfaced online. The clip violating the privacy and dignity of the deceased has sparked widespread outrage.

Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 76. While the initial reports did not disclose a cause of death, The Manila Times reported that Ronaldo's driver, Angelito Oclarit, found the actor unresponsive in his room on Sunday.

As speculation surrounding the circumstances of the actor's sudden passing intensified, Phil Star Global citing The Quezon City Police District, reported that the actor allegedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities also revealed the late actor was found in a chair with a gun in his possession.

However, as authorities have yet to determine the official manner of death, the emergence of a leaked bodycam video showing the moment authorities discovered an unconscious Valdez in his chair has sparked outrage online.

The clip prompted his manager to remonstrate the circulation of the insensitive clip online. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the actor's manager said:

“Stop watching the Ronaldo Valdez video. Report those sharing it, kahit may trigger a warning. Give him dignity and give his grieving family some respect. Magpakatao naman kayo.”

Netizens react to leaked bodycam fooatge featuring late actor Ronaldo Valdez

The leaked bodycam footage of the discovery of the late actor Ronaldo Valdez’s body in his home has sparked heated discourse online about privacy violations. It has also raised concerns about netizens transgressing moral and ethical boundaries to create viral moments.

The video showed the moment authorities discovered the Filipino actor sitting on a chair beside his bed while holding the gun in his right hand. The late actor’s body was later transferred from the chair to the stretcher before it was carried downstairs.

While authorities have yet to comment on the source of the leak, multiple social media users took to comments and slammed people who are circulating the clip as it violates the privacy and dignity of the deceased and his grieving family. Reacting to the clip, social media user Princess Grace wrote:

“Please remove this if this is legit also. Can all people just have some common decency and show some respect? Let's honor the privacy of the family during this grieving period. This is a human being that died, not just a celebrity people can exploit.”

Several others concurred with the netizen’s statement and slammed the clip.

Ronaldo Valdez was found with gunshot wounds in his right and left temple

Meanwhile, The Quezon City Police District said that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the actor’s death. According to Phil Star Global, in a statement, QCPD chief BGen Redrico Maranan confirmed Valdez was found in a chair at his home with gunshot wounds in his right and left temple.

The actor was reportedly holding a gun in one hand when his driver, Angelito Oclarit, found his body on Sunday.

Authorities said that as part of the standard police procedure, other members at the actor's home underwent paraffin and ballistic tests since the gun was found in the residence. At the time of writing this article, the results are yet to be disclosed.