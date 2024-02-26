Was Kid Rock in ‘Joe Dirt’? Internet compares singer to movie character after his take on the Israel-Palestine conflict

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Kid Rock recently made headlines after he appeared on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. He made comments on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which is now gaining heat from netizens.

Trigger warning: The article has references to the Israel-Palestine conflict that may be upsetting to readers. Discretion is advised.

Kid Rock proposed that if Israel did not get their hostages back, they should “start bombing motherf*ckers and killing f*cking civilians 30 to 40 thousand a f*cking time.”

Expand Tweet

In the wake of his remarks which are now being deemed controversial, netizens are comparing him to his character in the 2001 movie Joe Dirt.

Kid Rock played the role of Robby in Joe Dirt

Kid Rock made his acting debut in the 2001 adventure comedy film Joe Dirt, directed by debutant Dennie Gordon. He played the role of Robby in the film, the nemesis of David Spade’s Joseph “Joe” Dirt.

ABC News' April 2001 article described the character as a “bully” driving a Trans-Am car. Likewise, Looper continued the description of Robby as someone “who constantly harasses Joe Dirt by talking trash at him and attempting to marry the love of his life, Brandy.” The role of Brandy was played by actress Brittany Daniel.

Dennie Gordon later described Rock’s acting as “amazing” and said his cameo was impactful. He told ABC News, “It’s not surprising that someone like him, a killer musical performer, would be a killer actor.”

Meanwhile, Rock told the Wall of Sound after shooting the movie that “it was very easy, very natural.” He also added how his first-ever acting experience was “wild” as it was co-actor Christopher Walken “yelling” at him.

Notable, Kid Rock’s original name is Robert (Robby) James Ritchie, and as per Looper, the character in Joe Dirt “was named as such to reference that fact.” Rock did not appear in the film’s 2015 sequel, Joe Dirt: Beautiful Loser, due to his music commitments, as per The Things.

“Kid Rock is the IRL version of his character from Joe Dirt”: Internet slams the country rock singer for his recent take on the Israel-Palestine conflict

During his latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kid Rock shared his opinions on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Here’s what he said:

“I don’t disagree with what Israel’s doing. It’s like, they should just go in there and be like, ‘You know what, we want our hostages back!’ If we don’t have them back, the clock starts now in f*cking 24 hours…”

Expand Tweet

He continued by saying that Israel should “start bombing” and “killing” civilians in Palestine, 30,000 to 40,000 at a time. Rock also suggested that the civilians start packing up or rebel against Hamas as it was time to stop playing games.

“But that’s the only thing people understand. This is what happened in Nagasaki and Hiroshima.”

As soon as his statements became viral, he faced online backlash, with many social media users comparing him to Robby from Joe Dirt. Here are some of the reactions from X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A netizen calls out Rock. (Image via X/ anarchyburger77)

During the podcast, Kid Rock also said that the “only wars we won” were the "most brutal" ones. When the host pushed back, saying that it was unethical to pick civilian targets, Rock stated that Hamas was "hiding in civilian targets."