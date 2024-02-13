"Was he resurrected?"- Twitter in frenzy over Jaafar Jackson's first look as Michael Jackson for upcoming biopic

Michael Jackson's biopic was always going to be a grand affair, especially since it was announced that his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, would take over the role of the iconic pop star. However, few expected the results of the first-look photo of Jaafar, who looks near-identical to his uncle in the film.

Titled Michael, this film is set for a premiere on April 18, 2025. It is still in production and just released a first-look photo today, effectively blowing fans away. Hundreds of fans took to social media platforms to talk about Jaafar Jackson's accurate character during MJ's Man in the Mirror phase.

Apart from this iconic look, which sees Jaafra Jackson embody Michael Jackson perfectly, this particular photo was also taken by photographer Kevin Mazur, who photographed Jackson throughout his career, making it even more significant.

Michael Jackson's biopic already has fans thrilled

Michael Jackson's biopic was already among the most anticipated films in production right now. But with the first look of Jaafar Jackson, it seems that the film has perfectly captured the imagination of the crowd.

A similar phenomenon was seen before the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, which saw Rami Malek almost perfectly embody Freddy Mercury.

But with Jaafar Jackson, things are a little different, especially because of his association with the pop star. Producer Graham King previously said in a statement,

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael...He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

Fans also seem to think the same about Jaafar's portrayal of MJ.

Alongside Jaafar Jackson, all the other cast members will also most likely pull off the roles perfectly, owing to the great cast of actors.

It also stars Colman Domingo as father, Joe Jackson, Nia Long as mother, Katherine Jackson, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael, and Miles Teller as lawyer John Branca, among many others.

The biopic, Michael, will premiere on April 18, 2025.

