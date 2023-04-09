Was the shooter of the two police officers killed in Barron County Wisconsin arrested? Details explored as two cops die during gunfire exchange

Two police officers and another person from Wisconsin died in a gunfire exchange at a traffic stop, as per officials. The Wisconsin Department of Justice reported that the incident happened on April 8, 2023, in Cameron and is still under investigation.

A statement released by the department states that the incident occurred at around 3:38 pm when an officer from the Chetek Police Department held a traffic stop. After that, gunfire was exchanged, and an officer from Chetek Police and one Cameron Police Officer died on the spot.

The suspect was reportedly rushed to a hospital where they passed away.

"There is no threat to the community.”

As of writing, no details about the officers or the suspect have been released to the public.

Authorities paid tribute to Wisconsin police officers

In a statement issued to WBAY, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald stated that the public is not in danger and that they will release more information once the investigation concludes. As per the publication, the Rice Lake Police Department remembered the deceased officers and released a statement, which said:

“Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Several other law enforcement agencies paid tribute to the Wisconsin police officers on their respective Facebook pages. The Village of East Troy Police Department wrote:

"Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. John 15:13. 'Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends.'"

The Appleton Police Department also posted on their Facebook page and extended their deepest sympathies to the police officers from the Chetek Police Department and the Village of Cameron Police Department during these testing times. The post stated:

"Our hearts go out to the families of the officers, as well as to their colleagues, friends, and the communities they served. The sacrifice made by these officers is immeasurable and cannot be understated. Rest easy heroes, we have the watch from here.”

The Sheboygan Fire Department also posted a statement on Facebook, sending their thoughts and prayers to the families of two Wisconsin officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to the Department of Justice, the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is undergoing an investigation to piece together the story and evidence of the incident. After its conclusion, they will turn over the reports to the Barron County District Attorney.

This is a developing story.

