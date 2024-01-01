On December 31, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Korean Economy reported RSN's revelation about the increase in mentions of BTS during Jimin's release of his solo album FACE in March and gradually decreasing after that.

The number of mentions for the group gradually increased at enlistment for Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Like Crazy Singer, and Jungkook.

The report released by a renowned data analytics company using AI indicated that the number of terms related to BTS or their mentions had increased in March 2023 due to Jimin's solo promotions for his debut album FACE.

As soon as the fans got to know about the news mentioned above, they took to social media to express their opinions, and one user tweeted:

"Jimin was the highlight of all things K-pop": Fans are proud of the Like Crazy singer's feat

The AI data company RSN analyzed trending keywords in 2023, stating that the number of terms related to BTS decreased by 52% compared to last year's data. It examined 972,809,158 pieces of data collected from various sources, including online news, blogs, communities, and social media from January 1 to December 20, 2023.

RSN revealed information about several terms, including climate population cliff, OTT, and others, but also focused on BTS.

It mentioned that the number of BTS mentions decreased by approximately 52.3% compared to the previous year. The analysis indicated that BTS-related terms peaked when Jimin revealed his solo debut album, FACE, in March during promotional activities.

However, mentions gradually declined after the Like Crazy singer's solo album promotion ended and increased again when Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook enlisted for mandatory military service by the year's end.

He released his solo debut album FACE on March 24, 2023, featuring six tracks, including Like Crazy, as the leading track of the solo album.

Upon learning about this data, fans were ecstatic, expressing that the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's FACE era was iconic. They understood the increase in BTS-related terms during Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's solo promotions, especially as he became the first K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100 Billboard charts during his solo promotions, achieving a historic feat.

Currently, fans are celebrating the achievements of the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer and discussing it on social media.

Jimin, alongside Jungkook, enlisted for mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, and is expected to serve for eighteen months. The duo is anticipated to return from the military by 2025.