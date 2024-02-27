"Wasn't he just taking photos with the ceo": Netizens react as Kanye West accuses Adidas of selling fake Yeezys and manipulating contract clauses

Kanye West made the headlines after he accused Adidas of selling “fake” Yeezys. Taking to Instagram on Monday, February 26, 2024, Kanye claimed that while Adidas is suing him for $250 million, he stated that the brand had no proof or viable documents to present in court.

Furthermore, he alleged that the brand manipulated the contract clauses, as they earlier mentioned Kanye West being entitled to 15 percent of the sales, however, he mentioned how he is not being paid anything by the brand now. In the video, Kanye West stated:

“Let me explain really clear to you guys what’s happening with Adidas. Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are non-approved, they’re suing me for $250 million, and they’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it.”

At the same time, in another post added on the same day, West once again called the shoes being sold by the brand “fake,” as he captioned the picture:

As soon as the post went viral on social media, it garnered a lot of response from the masses, as one even joked and said:

Social media users react as Ye blames Adidas for selling fake Yeezys: Details explored. (Image via @theshaderoom/ Instagram)

This isn't the first time Kanye has targeted Adidas. In June 2022, he bashed the brand for selling what he deemed "fake" Yeezys and allegedly accused them of copying his Yeezy Slide design. Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West following his anti-Semitic remarks in 2022.

Social media users reacted to Kanye West’s claims about Adidas suing him and not paying for the Yeezys

Kanye West grabbed a lot of attention from the masses when he accused Adidas and repeatedly called the Yeezys being sold as fake. As the video spread across the internet, social media users were quick to react, as many joked about his claims, as there is no official statement from Adidas about the alleged $250 million lawsuit.

On the other hand, many took a dig at the “fake Yeezys” claim too. As an Instagram account, @theshaderoom uploaded Kanye’s video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

While Kanye continues to criticize the brand, he has not yet responded to the reactions from internet users. At the same time, Adidas has also remained tight-lipped regarding the whole controversy and the claims made by the rapper.