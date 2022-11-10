"We don't want Fake Yeezys": Fans react as Adidas plans on selling Yeezys without iconic Kanye branding

Fans of Kanye West are not convinced to buy Yeezys now that Adidas has announced it will continue to manufacture the items without the rapper's association.

According to Business Insider, the executives at Adidas announced that the company will make use of their intellectual property rights on the Yeezy brand "as early as 2023."

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

However, the move did not sit right with some fans of West, who outright denied buying the brand's lookalikes from Adidas with the rapper's branding not attached.

Earlier, on October 25, Adidas issued an official statement terminating their long-term partnership with Kanye West following his spree of making controversial and anti-semitic comments in public.

Fan reactions on Adidas planning to sell Yeezy designs without Kanye West's name

After the news of Adidas planning on selling Yeezy's iconic designs without Kanye West's branding attached to the shoes went viral, fans were outraged and slammed the German manufacturing brand for their move. Several users outrightly turned down the option to buy future lookalikes from the brand and stated that they only bought them in the first place because of Kanye West's association with it.

In an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room, users commented:

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Screenshot of the comments on The Shade Room's post. (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Adidas plans to sell Yeezy designs without Kanye West's brand attached to it

On November 9, Adidas' Chief Financial Officer, Harm Ohlmeyer, held a meeting to discuss the quarterly earnings of the brand when he also talked about the upcoming Yeezy designs that are owned by the manufacturing company. He said:

"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product. We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023."

Although the CFO did not elaborate on the plans decided over the sale of Yeezy designs, he emphasized that it all falls under Adidas' intellectual property, which includes all new colorways and versions.

When a reporter enquired Ohlmeyer about the reputational risks that might come to the company now that it has cut ties with Kanye West, he said:

"We are working through all the options. When the time is right we will be more specific."

Last month, Adidas ended its partnership with West after the artist faced severe backlash for his controversial public comments.

In an official statement posted on its website, Adidas wrote:

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

This move raised several eyebrows on the future of the brand, as further in the announcement, Adidas said:

"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.”

While their ties have been severed, the name Yeezy is still owned by Kanye. However, he would have no control over the future manufacturing of the shoe designs since it falls under the intellectual property owned by Adidas.

Poll : 0 votes