How to identify original Yeezy sneakers? 3 easy ways to know

Ever since the brand’s inception in February 2015, Yeezy has remained a popular choice for sneakerheads. Due to the success of Kanye West's brand over the years, a fake pair of Adidas Yeezy eventually made their way onto the market. Widely-loved designs like BOOST 350 V2, Foam Runners, and Slides are often faked due to their high demand.

Fake shoe manufacturers and distributors have greatly improved their production and global distribution processes over the past few years. Nowadays, counterfeit Yeezy shoes are far more widespread and of higher quality, making them nearly indistinguishable from the real ones.

The obvious problems with fake Yeezy include erroneous serial numbers on labels, faked sneaker boxes, and typically incorrect shoe colorways and styles. You'll most probably be able to spot one of those defects right away if a replica is particularly unpleasant.

Here, a skilled eye is required to discriminate between a real and a knockoff in order to protect you and your fellow collectors from being duped.

If you’re interested in buying these footwear pieces, then knowing how to spot fake shoes is extremely crucial because you won’t like to waste your money on fraudulent stuff.

Three common signs to spot fake Yeezy, before you buy them

1) What are the most obvious signs of counterfeit Yeezy shoes?

The boxes that the shoes are packaged in are among the most obvious indicators that they are counterfeit. Fake boxes are often smaller than genuine shoe boxes, and the label may be misspelled or have an incorrect style code. Miscolorations are yet another prominent indicator of counterfeited Yeezy Adidas footwear.

You may determine whether or not your colors are similar by looking up how the shoe appears on the company's website and comparing the shade to a pair of your sneakers. You can also compare the form of the shoe to an actual site picture of it and confirming the Boost material underfoot the shoe to ensure it's spongy.

2) How to identify phoney BOOST 350 V2 sneakers?

Given its notoriety and distinctive design, the Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 is among the sneakers that are most frequently pirated. As there are so many variants of the shoe, it might be challenging to pinpoint a particular defect because each knockoff is different.

The size tag is where you can discover the most significant sign that a Yeezy V2 is fake. On a fake V2, the text can often be hazy, missing words or letters in the word Adidas, or both. Finding defects can be trickier, particularly in the case of 350 V2 variants.

3) What are some ways to spot fake Zebra colorway?

Since zebra sneakers are so well-liked, they are another style of footwear that is frequently copied. These sneakers have a distinctive color scheme that makes fakes simple to identify. If you take a quick look at the thread in the middle of the shoe, you will find that the black lines on the design meet in the toe box. Since copies aren't constructed the same way Adidas manufactures the original ones, it's harder to spot the same weaves on them.

The red lettering on the side of the shoe is another frequent trouble spot. Compared to a genuine pair, the "Y" on the lateral side of the footwear will be narrower and have a smaller drop.

Since we're talking about the Yeezy 350 V2, you can also inspect the size tag to see if any of the aforementioned defects can be spotted.

