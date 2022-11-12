“Wasn't he supposed to be silent for 30 days”: Kanye claims he can say whatever he wants and not go to jail in bizarre new interview

Kanye West recently said that he cannot be controlled like his fellow celebrities while speaking to a few paparazzi who caught him traveling in a Maybach. In the interview, the rapper mentioned the names of other public figures and said:
“They can’t control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z & Beyonce, but they can’t control me… You see, it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up.”
The Donda creator also addressed American religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who defended West amid his anti-Semitism controversy, and said:
“And just to Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight. I don’t take no disrespect from nobody. So, let’s get on the phone. Let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t takin’ no slights from nobody.”
West also shared another conspiracy theory about missing people in Hollywood. He claimed that several people, including his mother, Michael Jordan’s father, Bill Cosby’s son and Dr Dre’s son, were all part of a “sacrifice," and said:
“My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They wanna monetize and traumatize.”
He also said that despite all the losses he recently faced, he is still loved by God:
"God love me, they hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me."
The musician concluded his rant by noting that he could continue to say whatever he wanted and that he would never go to jail because he never killed anybody:
“I never killed nobody. I’m the p**sy that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want, and not go to jail.”
As a video from the interview surfaced online, netizens mocked the rapper, saying he was supposed to remain silent in the wake of his consistent controversial remarks.
Kanye West’s latest tirade comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic views that caused him to lose his social media accounts and earned him major backlash online.
Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s recent interview
Kanye West has continued to make headlines for the wrong reasons ever since he wore a White Lives Matter T-Shirt to his Yeezy fashion event in Paris. Shortly after, he made some anti-Semitic remarks on social media which led to the suspension of his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Amid growing outrage, the rapper also lost several of his business collaborations, including Balenciaga, GAP and Adidas, among others. He was also escorted out of Skechers office for showing up at the company’s headquarters without an appointment.
More recently, West made more bizarre remarks in a paparazzi interview, claiming he could say whatever he wanted and that he would never go to prison as he did not kill anyone. In the interview, he also claimed that mother was sacrificed by Hollywood elites.
As the video of the interview went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to Kanye’s interview.
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West will acknowledge his latest comments further and shed light on his theory about his late mother's disappearance in the days to come.