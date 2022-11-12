“Wasn't he supposed to be silent for 30 days”: Kanye claims he can say whatever he wants and not go to jail in bizarre new interview

Kanye West recently said that he cannot be controlled like his fellow celebrities while speaking to a few paparazzi who caught him traveling in a Maybach. In the interview, the rapper mentioned the names of other public figures and said:

“They can’t control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z & Beyonce, but they can’t control me… You see, it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up.”

The Donda creator also addressed American religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who defended West amid his anti-Semitism controversy, and said:

“And just to Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight. I don’t take no disrespect from nobody. So, let’s get on the phone. Let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t takin’ no slights from nobody.”

lovelyti @lovelyti



What ya'll think about this??



#KanyeWest #Lovelytitv



: Video came from TheShadeRoom Kanye West slammed the paparazzi who had recently apprehended him, telling them that he can't be controlled because he hasn't committed any crimes and can "say whatever he wants."What ya'll think about this??: Video came from TheShadeRoom Kanye West slammed the paparazzi who had recently apprehended him, telling them that he can't be controlled because he hasn't committed any crimes and can "say whatever he wants."What ya'll think about this??#KanyeWest #Lovelytitv 🎥: Video came from TheShadeRoom https://t.co/lG7RxVzdVa

West also shared another conspiracy theory about missing people in Hollywood. He claimed that several people, including his mother, Michael Jordan’s father, Bill Cosby’s son and Dr Dre’s son, were all part of a “sacrifice," and said:

“My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They wanna monetize and traumatize.”

He also said that despite all the losses he recently faced, he is still loved by God:

"God love me, they hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me."

The musician concluded his rant by noting that he could continue to say whatever he wanted and that he would never go to jail because he never killed anybody:

“I never killed nobody. I’m the p**sy that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want, and not go to jail.”

As a video from the interview surfaced online, netizens mocked the rapper, saying he was supposed to remain silent in the wake of his consistent controversial remarks.

Stanton @WearsMySupaSuit @shannonsharpeee Wasn’t he supposed to be silent for 30 days? @shannonsharpeee Wasn’t he supposed to be silent for 30 days?

Kanye West’s latest tirade comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his anti-Semitic views that caused him to lose his social media accounts and earned him major backlash online.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s recent interview

Kanye West has continued to make headlines for the wrong reasons ever since he wore a White Lives Matter T-Shirt to his Yeezy fashion event in Paris. Shortly after, he made some anti-Semitic remarks on social media which led to the suspension of his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Kanye West claimed his mom was sacrificed to Hollywood in new interview (Image via Getty Images)

Amid growing outrage, the rapper also lost several of his business collaborations, including Balenciaga, GAP and Adidas, among others. He was also escorted out of Skechers office for showing up at the company’s headquarters without an appointment.

RapTV @Rap 🤔 Kanye West told paparazzi that he can’t be controlled and that he can say whatever he wants and not go to jail Kanye West told paparazzi that he can’t be controlled and that he can say whatever he wants and not go to jail‼️🤔 https://t.co/33V2qNXqnq

More recently, West made more bizarre remarks in a paparazzi interview, claiming he could say whatever he wanted and that he would never go to prison as he did not kill anyone. In the interview, he also claimed that mother was sacrificed by Hollywood elites.

As the video of the interview went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to Kanye’s interview.

jotman @jotmanjotman @Rap i guess bro is spitting cause he ain’t in jail yet 🤷‍♂️ @Rap i guess bro is spitting cause he ain’t in jail yet 🤷‍♂️

A.MAJOR @AMAJOR823 & he says that he can say what he wants & not go to jail. Thoughts? 🤔 Whew chileeee! #KanyeWest mentions that his mother was “sacrificed” in this clip.& he says that he can say what he wants & not go to jail. Thoughts? 🤔 Whew chileeee! #KanyeWest mentions that his mother was “sacrificed” in this clip. 🌝 & he says that he can say what he wants & not go to jail. Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/5frfYWZabq

Dawbie @Dawbie22



“They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, jay z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me…I’ve never killed anyone so I can say whatever I want & not go to jail” Kanye West“They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, jay z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me…I’ve never killed anyone so I can say whatever I want & not go to jail” Kanye West😳“They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, jay z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me…I’ve never killed anyone so I can say whatever I want & not go to jail”

Simpofthecentury @bomboclart94 @lovelyti So let him continue say whatever he wants. See how quick he loses that 400 milli 🙄 @lovelyti So let him continue say whatever he wants. See how quick he loses that 400 milli 🙄

€HÖ€ØLÄTË 🍫🍫💦 @I_HateChoco Kanye West just admitted his mama was a sacrifice to Hollywood Kanye West just admitted his mama was a sacrifice to Hollywood😩

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West will acknowledge his latest comments further and shed light on his theory about his late mother's disappearance in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes