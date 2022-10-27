"Getting desperate?" - Martina Navratilova reacts to news of Kanye West getting kicked out of Skechers office in Los Angeles

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to social media to mock Kanye West after the rapper was escorted out of the Sketchers office in Los Angeles.

Adidas recently cut its ties with the 45-year-old American rapper and songwriter over his anti-Semitic remarks, and soon after, he also lost his billionaire status, as reported by Forbes.

On Twitter, American lawyer Tristan Snell reported that West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, was escorted out of the shoe company's office in Los Angeles after dropping by uninvited and unannounced.

The post caught Martina Navratilova's eyes, who shared it with a cheeky dig at the American rapper.

"Oops. Kanye is getting desperate?," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Tristan Snell @TristanSnell After Adidas dropped Kanye West, he showed up today at the LA office of another shoe company, unannounced and uninvited, with a film crew. He was escorted out.



The company was Skechers.



Navratilova was among those who called for the dissolution of West's endorsement deal with Adidas. Reacting to growing pressure, the German sportswear behemoth released a statement this week announcing that it was severing ties with West.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," a statement from the German company said.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," it added.

"She paved the way for so many more" - Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' legacy

File photo: Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova at the Miami Open.

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to grace the game of tennis. She has won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is a record for the Open Era. The American bid adieu to the sport at the US Open this year.

In an interview with the WTA during the New York Major, Martina Navratilova reflected on Williams' legacy.

"Bridging so many chasms in the world of sport. She was just a powerful Black woman kicking ass. It really came down to that. Not just transcending tennis, but all of sport. Not too many can claim that. And bringing a new generation to the sport," Navratilova said.

She also spoke about how Williams inspired young girls and boys to dream big and have the courage to achieve that too.

"Also, motivating young girls -- and boys, too -- to not be scared to dream big. She paved the way for so many more," Navratilova added.

When asked about Williams' 1999 US Open run and how she defeated the likes of Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Kim Clijsters, Conchita Martinez and Monica Seles, Navratilova heaped praise on Williams.

"It would have been a great run for Serena, but she was unseeded and smashed through the field. She was probably slightly underestimated, unknown at the time to some people. And of course, no pressure," Navratilova stated.

