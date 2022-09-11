WATCH: Authorities release surveillance video showing Phoenix shooting rampage that left three dead

On Friday, September 9, 2022, a security video of Phoenix gunman Isaiah Williams was released to the public by authorities in Arizona. On August 28, Williams went on a bloody rampage that left three dead and five others injured in North Phoenix.

The surveillance footage shows Williams, dressed from head to toe in tactical gear, leaving his room at a local motel with a semiautomatic rifle and a Molotov cocktail. In the video, he can be seen prowling the parking lot of the motel, shooting at cars and buildings with seemingly no fixed target.

When he spots a white SUV entering the parking area, he points at it and opens fire, killing two people, while others try to run to safety.

He casually saunters away, as seen on camera, and throws the Molotov cocktail at a restaurant window. However, the weapon fails to break the glass and does not get ignited. The video also showed Isaiah Williams pointing his rifle at people but not firing. According to police, a couple of bystanders were injured in the shooting.

When police cars arrived at the scene, he pointed his rifle at the cars and fired indiscriminately, wounding two Phoenix officers who were responding to the situation.

One of the officers was hit in the shoulder, while the other officer was hit by shrapnel in multiple places, including his face. In a body camera footage released by the police, an officer can be heard saying:

"I'm hit, I'm hit."

Isaiah Williams was found dead by police after the shooting ended. His death was said to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phoenix shooting left three dead and multiple others injured, including two police officers

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, 24-year-old Isaiah Williams left his room at a local motel, armed and in tactical gear, and killed two people in a car and injured several others before fatally shooting himself.

According to police, he shot to death 36-year-old Misael Arevalo and 44-year-old Karla Garzona, who were in a white SUV, with a semi-automatic rifle.

Two police officers suffered non-threatening gunshot injuries, and are both expected to make full recoveries. A law enforcement officer returned fire on Isaiah Williams, but missed him.

In the aftermath of the August 28 shooting in downtown Phoenix, investigators and officers found 200 spent rifle casings, five magazine cartridges, unused flash bangs, and a broken Molotov cocktail, reported Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole in a recorded statement.

The gunman died from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot to his head.

