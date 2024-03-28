WATCH: Beckenham junction stabbing incident caught on camera which left train passenger fighting for life

A man was stabbed in front of passengers at the Beckenham junction in south-east London on Wednesday, March 27. The injured man is in a "life-threatening" condition, per the police.

As per British Transport Police, they received reports of two men fighting before entering a train at Shortlands railway station. One man "sustained serious injuries" after being stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital and reportedly sustained "life-threatening injuries". No arrests have been made so far on the case.

Unverified footage of the incident has been circulating on social media. In the vide, a man can be seen being attacked while entering a train traveling between Shortlands and Beckenham station.

The video also features fellow passengers screaming at the attacker. The attacker was wearing a black-hooded jacket, a facemask, and black trousers in the video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Video footage shows a man being stabbed by an attacker at Beckenham station

British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting at the entrance of a train that was commuting between Shortlands and Beckenham station at 3:56 pm on Wednesday, 27 March. The police said:

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The police mentioned that they are aware of the unverified video footage of the incident circulating on social media. In the video, an unidentified attacker in a black hoodie and trousers stabs another man. It features other horrified passengers shouting and gasping after witnessing the incident.

Expand Tweet

The victim's family has been notified. Assistant Chief Constable Allan Gregory called it an "incredibly concerning incident".

“This is an incredibly concerning incident which took place in front of other passengers in broad daylight. Overnight and into Thursday, there will be an enhanced police presence at stations in the area as officers continue to carry out extensive enquiries."

British Transport Police have called for any witness to reach out to the police immediately. The Chief Constable said:

"We do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public. However, we are urging people to come forward with any information that may help us."

The attack took place near one of the exit carriage doors of the train. A baseball cap can be seen near the attacker's feet in the alleged video footage. Paramedics reportedly took care of the victim at the Beckenham railway station.

Meanwhile, an unnamed local school sent urgent emails to the students' parents following the incident, initiating their "lockdown procedure." They brought all the students into their after-school club as a precaution.

Parents were allowed to collect their children from the after-school club and make safe travel arrangements to get back home. They were allowed to remain on site until they made their travel plans.