How did Bernard Fowler die? Harold Wood murder victim identified as Miles Skai from Brent Cross is charged

An 87-year-old man found dead at the Harold Wood railway station on Tuesday, February 27, has been identified as Bernard Fowler by the police. Fowler, who reportedly went to collect his morning newspaper, was found dead by a staff member.

Detectives have charged a man from Brent Cross, Hendon, named Miles Skai, 22, with murder in relation to the case. Skai will appear on Old Bailey on Friday, March 1. Bernard Fowler reportedly died outside the station where the first Elizabeth Line train leaves for Paddington every day. The time of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Painter called it an “isolated incident.” A previous statement from DCI Sam Blackburn stated it was an act of “despicable violence.” Sam Painter mentioned in his official statement:

“I know how shocking and concerning this incident has been to the community and I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident. I would ask the public not to speculate any further on the incident.”

Metropolitan Police assured that “high visibility patrols” are being carried out in the area, and they’re working to provide “visible reassurance.”

As per Daily Mail, 22-year-old Miles Skai appeared before Barkingside Magistrates and was accused of murdering Bernard Fowler. The police were informed at 4.30 am on Tuesday by a staff member that an individual was “badly hurt.”

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Services found Bernard Fowler “lying on the floor” and with “extensive injuries.” He was declared dead at the scene. The police have not revealed any details about Skai’s alleged involvement in the murder.

Jayashree Jay, a neighbor of Bernard Fowler, told Daily Mail that she heard “raised voices” and “screaming” at around 4 am. At 4.30, she came out, and a man was “lying dead,” and the police were “holding up a younger man.”

"I often hear shouting at people, make another noise because I'm so close to the station. But at 4.30, I heard people screaming for help, and then when I came to my balcony, I saw that a man was lying dead and the police were holding a younger man in the road."

Bernard Fowler’s wife, Lisa, spoke to Daily Mail and said that she does not believe there can be “any reason” why he “could be killed like this.”

"I never once saw him angry, or heard him raise his voice. He was just the nicest man. At that time of the morning, all he would have been doing, was picking up his newspaper from the station. I can't believe there could be any reason why he could be killed like this."

Alan, a friend of Bernard Fowler, mentioned to the Daily Mail that he had known the victim since childhood. Alan described him as the “kindest, sweetest man” one could meet. He mentioned that he could not understand how “a poor, defenseless elderly man” could have been killed that way. Alan did not believe he could “provoke anyone.”

"I can't understand how a poor defenceless elderly man has been killed like this. He would not have provoked anyone. He wasn't cantankerous or anything like that."

Miles Skai is set to appear at Old Bailey on March 1, 2024.