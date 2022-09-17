WATCH: Bodycam footage shows arrest of Florida teen Bryan Holmes for shooting at woman’s car during road rage incident

On September 16, police body cams captured the arrest of Bryan Holmes, a Florida teen accused of shooting at a woman's car during an argument.

As per the woman, who remained anonymous, she said a road rage incident ensued after Bryan Holmes hit the rear bumper of her car on SR 415. She accused the teen of driving alongside her car for a period of time before firing shots at her, striking her vehicle seven times.

In the footage, released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, authorities can be seen approaching the teen's vehicle before the suspect comes out with his hands up. The Sheriff's Office claimed that the teen lied about not having a gun on him, but was indeed armed.

The official statement read:

“When his hands moved toward his waistline, a deputy grabbed Holmes’ arms, moved him away from the vehicle, and saw a handgun fall to the driveway."

As the officers arrest Bryan Holmes, one of them condemns the teen's actions, saying:

"You freakin' stupid? You a freakin' idiot?!"

The Sheriff's Office reported that the teen was found in roughly 30 minutes through the use of License Plate Reader Technology.

Details of the Bryan Holmes shooting case

As per Fox, the woman who was allegedly shot at by the teen gave a detailed summary of the incident, describing the moments that led up to the shooting.

In a statement released by Volusia County Deputies, it was mentioned that the woman was traveling Southbound on the SR 15 when she saw Holmes' vehicle, which she registered as potentially dangerous.

The statement said:

"(The woman was) approached from behind by an erratically driven car with no headlights on."

She claimed that the teen tried to drive between her car and another car, leading to him reportedly hitting her rear bumper. She said that this is what may have provoked him to escalate the situation.

The official statement read:

“After that, the suspect drove alongside the victim’s SUV for several minutes before opening fire out of the driver’s window."

As per Yahoo, upon being arrested, the teen reportedly admitted to officers that he fired the shots. He supposedly said that the woman had cut him off, making him furious. He was adamant that when firing the gun, he was aiming for the tires in order to disable them.

According to Law&Crime, Bryan Holmes has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a concealed weapon used in the commission of a felony by a person under 24.

