WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Nashville singer Mark Capps getting fatally shot by cops 

Mark Capps, a Grammy-winning recording producer, was shot dead by police in Nashville after an investigation into a kidnapping claim turned violent on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Partial body cam footage released by Nashville cops captured the deadly encounter where Mark Capps, 54, was fatally shot by police officials after he confronted the officers at his door with a pistol.

The SWAT team was dispatched to Capps’s home after his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter registered a complaint stating that the suspect had held them hostage at gunpoint inside their home the previous night. Capps' wife and stepdaughter reportedly escaped his clutches after he fell asleep while holding them hostage. They then rushed to the police station and enlisted the help of authorities.

In a body cam video obtained by The Associated Press, an officer carrying a gun was seen approaching a home located at Summit Run Place in the Hermitage neighborhood. At the house entrance, the officer yelled at the suspect, who was reportedly carrying a gun, to surrender before shooting and shattering a glass door. Police said that Capps died shortly after being shot at the scene.

Mark Capps threatened to kill his wife and stepdaughter

Shortly after the incident, in a press briefing, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said that Mark Capps was shot at his home on January 5, 2023. Aaron added that SWAT Officer Kendall Coon, a 14-year Metropolitan Nashville Police Department veteran, made the tactical decision to fire his gun after discerning that the suspect wielding a weapon posed an active threat at the scene.

Police reportedly arrived at Mark Capps' house to apprehend him after arrest warrants were issued just before 2 pm on Thursday. Capps was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault for holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in their living room at around 3 am earlier that day.

Capps then threatened them to stay put and not call the authorities or they would be killed.

Authorities are yet to determine the potential motive behind the deceased suspect’s violent actions against his family. In a statement, Don Aaron said:

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this department conduct thorough use of force investigations. This investigation is in the early stages and will take time to complete. In the coming days, the TBI and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and analyze this incident."

He added:

"By policy, the MNPD will also be conducting an administrative review of the tactics and interaction you have just seen to ensure that they meet the high standard expected of our officers."

Mark Capps, a four-time Grammy award-winning producer and mixer, reportedly worked with artists including Barry Manilow and Olivia Newton-John.

