WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers interrogating San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry before hit-and-run incident

On November 6, 2022, 67-year-old San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was involved in a hit-and-run. In bodycam footage of the incident released by the authorities, responding officers can be seen interrogating Perry, who is accused of driving while intoxicated.

In the video, an officer can be seen approaching Clayton Perry at approximately 9 pm. Perry, who appeared to be disheveled, could be seen on the steps in front of his home. Subsequently, he was informed by the responding officer that his jeep had collided with a Honda Civic at approximately 9 pm, before he reportedly crashed into his own garage.

SueKENS5 @SueKENS5 This is the car that was damaged in the hit and run crash involving D 10 Clayton Perry Sunday night. #KENS5 . The driver and passenger were not hurt but the car had to be towed. This is the car that was damaged in the hit and run crash involving D 10 Clayton Perry Sunday night. #KENS5. The driver and passenger were not hurt but the car had to be towed. https://t.co/LE12HdgVa6

The officer said:

“Do you realize your Jeep is still running."

The officer also accused Perry of being drunk.

The officer said that it seemed like Perry may have been driving while being intoxicated and added that he had an "odor consistent with alcoholic beverages."

In response, Perry denied driving at all that night.

He said:

“Not me (...)Where was I? D*ng! Well, I had a good time."

The San Antonio News reported that Clayton Perry claimed that he did not remember the crash. KSAT reported that the councilman has been charged with failing to stop and provide sufficient information to police officers regarding the crash.

Details of the charges against Clayton Perry

According to the driver of the Honda Civic that Clayton Perry's jeep allegedly collided with, the accident was a head-on collision that took place at a stoplight near Redlands Road. In an official arrest report, the San Antonio Police department stated that Perry was found lying intoxicated in his yard in the aftermath of the crash.

L. Greg Jones @GregsTakeOn @PktSevenTen The officer handled this perfectly. He knew he was on sketchy territory on private property.. You can't just barge onto private property and start arresting people even tho you know what happened.. councilman could have demanded officer leave at any time and officer knew that @PktSevenTen The officer handled this perfectly. He knew he was on sketchy territory on private property.. You can't just barge onto private property and start arresting people even tho you know what happened.. councilman could have demanded officer leave at any time and officer knew that

The Post reported that Clayton Perry turned himself in at the Bexar County courthouse on the afternoon of Thursday, November 10, 2022. However, he was later released on a $1000 bond. Since the crime he was accused of was a class B misdemeanor, he could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2000 fine.

As per San Antonio News, despite officers' suspicions that the councilman was drunk, the police reportedly did not conduct a drug test on him. However, in an official statement, the Police Department said that they may pursue further charges.

Margarita @Blancanieves721 @ksatnews The cop should have arrested him that night. He "smelled of alcohol" and you don't do a breathalyzer? He couldn't stand. He's a menace to society. Revoke his license and throw him in jail. @ksatnews The cop should have arrested him that night. He "smelled of alcohol" and you don't do a breathalyzer? He couldn't stand. He's a menace to society. Revoke his license and throw him in jail.

An official statement released by the authorities read:

“An additional charge of driving while intoxicated will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will review the facts and determine the best course of action."

KSAT reported that after his release from jail, Perry apologized to journalists for the incident, but did not discuss whether or not he had been intoxicated at the time of the hit-and-run.

He said:

“I’ve already said I’m sorry for the hassle."

Adele Culp @AdeleCulp @ksatnews And a DUI or is that just going to slide? @ksatnews And a DUI or is that just going to slide?

The San Antonio Council has not yet determined whether or not Perry will be forced to resign.

