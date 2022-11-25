 WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's intoxicated son being accused of possessing firearms

Bodycam footage released on social media showed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's underage son, while intoxicated, being confronted by police after he was found in possession of firearms earlier this month.

On November 1, 2022, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's twenty-year-old son and his friends were reportedly detained by the police near a haunted house in Guthrie after deputies were alerted about a case full of guns being found in the parking lot of a local haunted house.

The firearms reportedly belonged to Kevin Stitt's son, John Andrew Stitt, who told the officers that the guns were taken out of his unlocked car by an unknown person.

Video shows Governor Kevin Stitt's son using his clout while being detained by an officer

In the video, which has since gone viral, Governor Kevin Stitt's son can be heard saying, "To be honest, my dad's the governor," after he was found in possession of firearms. The officer then succinctly responded that she didn't care and accused Stitt of being extremely intoxicated at the scene. The deputy said:

"I’m going, to be honest with you. Governor's son or not, your pupils are extremely dilated."

After Stitt admits to being drunk, the officer asks him to call his parents, saying,

“Call your dad or your mom, I don’t care which one.”

Stitt, complying with the officer's request, made a call, after which bodycam video revealed the deputy speaking to the parent. During the call, the deputy addressed the situation where their son was found inebriated and in possession of firearms. The officer can be heard saying:

"So, my concern is that there is a gun case that was dragged out of your son's truck. And your son is intoxicated. Um, is there any way you guys can come pick up these firearms?"

As per KOCO 5, the firearms were reportedly picked up by a member of the governor's executive security detail. Stitt and his group were also escorted home by the security detail.

Governor Kein Stitt's son was offered a deferred prosecution program

According to the Oklahoman, following the Halloween incident, District Attorney Laura Thomas said that Stitt was offered a deferred prosecution program that involved community service. The prosecution program will reportedly prevent Stitt from obtaining a criminal record.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux supported the district attorney’s offer despite several people accusing the office of preferential treatment. However, Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux said that Stitt was not arrested at the scene since he did not break any laws that would warrant an arrest. Devereaux, while defending his office, told KOCO 5:

"Minor in possession was the only charge we had on this deal because he wasn't carrying the weapons. He wasn't using weapons. He wasn't driving. He wasn't causing a disturbance. So, he couldn't have been arrested for public intoxication."

According to officials, Stitt has to complete the terms of the deferred prosecution program to avoid being charged in the future.

