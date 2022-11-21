WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Vermont sheriff’s deputy getting shot during New York gunfight

Bodycam footage shows an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times by police in Saratoga Springs after getting into an altercation with a group of men, police said in a statement.

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Vermont deputy was shot at least ten times by police officers who fired after the deputy exchanged fire with a group of men following a confrontation.

In a press conference, Saratoga Springs police said the deputy continued to fire his weapon despite the officer's warnings to drop his gun at the scene. The footage attests to the statement issued by officials. The video was captured from the bodycam of a Saratoga Springs officer who is heard repeatedly shouting at the deputy to drop his weapon.

The unidentified deputy, who suffered ten bullet wounds, including one to the chest, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Video shows officers warning the Vermont Deputy to drop his weapon before firing at the scene

In the video, a Saratoga Springs police officer is seen running through the streets of Vermont as gunshots are heard in the vicinity. After getting close to the suspect, the officer repeatedly commands him to drop the weapon. However, the deputy refused to heed the warning and continued to fire his weapon before the officers were forced to discharge their guns at the scene.

Shortly after, body cam video captured a woman, identified as the deputy’s girlfriend, falling to the ground after being injured during the crossfire. Officers then rushed towards the Vermont deputy and restrained him at the scene. Grazed by a bullet, the woman was reportedly taken to a hospital.

Following the incident, in a press conference, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said:

“By my count, there are at least eight separate, clear, unequivocal commands to put the gun down and get on the ground. They are all ignored.”

Officials detail the incident where the officers shot the deputy

In a press conference, the Saratoga Police Department detailed the incident, which reportedly occurred around 3 am local time on Sunday. Officials said the Vermont deputy had gotten into a barroom argument with a group of three people from Utica. Shortly after, the barroom brawl moved into the streets, where the Vermont deputy and a man drew their weapons and began shooting at each other.

The deputy reportedly shot the man after seven to eight shots were fired between the two. The injured man survived the gunshot wound and was also rushed to the hospital. Officials added that there were no casualties reported at the scene.

Commissioner James Montagnino said the shooting was the first time in 26 years that a police officer in Saratoga Springs discharged a weapon at an individual in the line of duty.

