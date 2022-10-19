 WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Tyler Patrick stabbing Dayton officer during mental wellness responding call

On October 18, Law&Crime released footage of an October 13 assault in which 29-year-old Ohio man Tyler Patrick allegedly stabbed Dayton officer George Kloos during a mental wellness check.

As per WHIO, George Kloos and two other Dayton officers arrived at the scene after Tyler Patrick's mother reported that he behaved erratically during a domestic dispute. According to ABC, the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation for at least 15-minutes before Patrick reportedly drew a pocket knife and stabbed Kloos in the neck.

Tyler Patrick has been charged with three counts of felonious assault against a police officer. Law&Crime stated that he has a history of mental illness. Dayton authorities reported that Kloos was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Tyler Patrick's wellness check footage reveals he was offered medical assistance

In the incident recording, Tyler Patrick can be seen through a police body camera while talking to officers in his doorway.

An officer can be heard explaining to Patrick that he is responding to a domestic disturbance call before asking him:

"Are you feeling suicidal? Homicidal?"

Patrick then seemed to indicate signs that he was experiencing hallucinations, telling officers that there were unknown people inside his home. As police entered the house, Patrick's mother could be seen on the couch as the suspect tried to reassure officers that she did not report a domestic disturbance.

Patrick said:

"She's not worried."

Patrick's mother, however, insisted that she felt uncomfortable with the situation. In response, the officers attempted to convince the suspect to come with them to receive treatment at a hospital.

As the officers approached Tyler Patrick, the suspect jumped towards them, seemingly pulling out a knife as Kloos pinned him to a couch. Patrick subsequently stabbed Kloos in the neck before the other officers managed to disarm and pacify him.

Further details of the case

In an official press release, a Dayton Police Department spokesperson stated that the officers responded to the situation appropriately.

Dayton Police Major Jason Hall summed up the case at a Friday Press briefing.

Halls said:

“The officers were extremely patient with the individual, really used an abundance of de-escalation techniques, really adhered to the crises intervention training they had received from the Dayton Police Department. … Despite these best efforts during the interaction, the individual produced a pocket knife and stabbed one of our officers in the neck.”

Dayton Daily reported that Kloos, a 10-year veteran of the force, has been released from the hospital. Patrick is being held in Montgomery County Jail.

