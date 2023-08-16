Watch: Bodycam video shows Lindsay Shiver and husband fighting before Georgia mom was arrested over murder plot

A new bodycam video has been obtained that captures a confrontation between Lindsay Shiver and her estranged husband, Robert Shiver. Lindsay called the cops on Robert after he disallowed her from taking their private jet to meet her boyfriend in the Bahamas.

36-year-old Lindsay Shiver has been arrested after being accused of unsuccessfully conspiring to get her husband killed. According to the prosecutors, Lindsay conspired to kill Robert on July 16.

Authorities in the Bahamas acted fast on information received during a separate criminal inquiry and arrested Lindsay Shiver and two more defendants identified as Terrance Adrian Bethel and Farron Newbold Jr.

Lindsay Shiver reportedly called cops on her husband on the day they were supposed to leave for the Bahamas

On July 16, 2023, some time before Lindsay and Robert were supposed to leave for the Bahamas, she called the police on him. Upon arrival, the bodycam footage of the cops revealed her confronting her estranged husband over the trip. She was heard showing discontent after Robert reportedly refused her the use of their private jet to go meet her boyfriend.

The bodycam footage captured Lindsay Shiver saying,

"We have filed for divorce, but living in the same house. It's hell on earth, as you can imagine. Just got super aggressive and that's why I called immediately, because he's been physical before and I'm just not doing that."

She further said that they were supposed to leave for the Bahamas that day, but her estranged husband had been telling her not to go since the morning. The responding officers then asked her if they were expected to travel together, to which Lindsay Shiver replied,

"Yeah we're supposed to be going with our kids."

Meanwhile, Robert, who is also an ex-footballer, said that Lindsay was going to meet her boyfriend, to which the officer suggested that they should avoid traveling together. While Robert agreed to the suggestion, Lindsay Shiver said,

"It's just an hour on the plane."

Robert complained that Lindsay was plotting to get him killed

38-year-old Robert Shiver claimed that he didn't permit Lindsay to go to the Bahamas because he thought this would upset the children that their mother ran off with another man in the Bahamas. He told officers from the Thomasville Police Department,

"I told her I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane. That will mess with the kids' heads and it's just something we are not going to do."

It was further revealed that on July 21, Robert reached out to the cops and stated that Lindsay had plotted to get him killed and that he was scared for his life. Finally, authorities arrested Lindsay Shiver along with two others, who were later released on $100,000 bail. Lindsey admitted sending messages that read, "Kill him," to her lover.

ABC News Contributor Brad Garrett spoke about the incident and said,

"It's been my experience, that people who plot to kill their spouses almost ultimately always get caught, because they don't know what they're doing."

The couple was reported to be going through a divorce when the chain of events took place. If prosecutors can prove that Lindsay is guilty, she will be facing a sentence of up to 60 years behind bars.