Watch: Bodycam video shows moment former NFL star Adam Pacman Jones was arrested for public intoxication at Cincinnati airport

Former NFL star Adam Pacman Jones was arrested after he allegedly threatened to cause serious physical damage at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, on Monday, September 11, 2023. This came after police responded to the scene when they received complaints about an "unruly passenger" on Monday.

Upon their arrival, they discovered the passenger to be Adam Pacman Jones, Former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro cornerback. He was reportedly booked into the Boone County Detention Center. Despite the allegations, Jones later denied being intoxicated and also described the incident to be embarrassing in nature.

Bodycam footage capturing the arrest recently surfaced online.

Adam Pacman Jones was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening

The 39-year-old former football cornerback is currently facing charges related to alcohol intoxication after chaos ensued at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on September 11, 2023.

At about 6 am local time, authorities arrived at the site to check on an "unruly passenger" at the airport. Police did not reveal what Jones did that was considered "unruly." Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail confirmed that Adam Pacman Jones had been charged with misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening, as per People.

Recently, bodycam footage that captured the arrest of the former NFL star went viral. He was seen hurling abuses and yelling at the officers. He also addressed some of the officers, calling them "stupid f***ers." The video further captured Jones trying to talk to the cops and tell them what happened, however, a verbal spat soon broke out.

He was heard telling one of the officers:

"You need to learn how to talk to a motherf***er, bro. Cause I don't mind going to jail. I'm letting you know that. But, you better learn how to motherf***ing talk to somebody. Because you ain't my daddy, n****."

The clip also saw someone trying to calm him down, however, he lashed out and claimed that he was being wronged.

Shortly after his outburst, cops arrested him and handcuffed him. However, he maintained his innocence and believed that he was kicked out of the flight for no reason. He continued to cuss at an officer as he sat in the squad car.

"You said I was drunk. B*tch, breathalyze me. I'm not drunk," he said.

The officer at whom Jones was yelling stated that he was smelling of alcohol. This triggered him and he continued to lash out as he said:

"How the f*** you going to lock me up for alcohol and you ain't breathalyze me? You sound stupid as f***. It's 6 AM in the morning, n****. I had one f***ing drink, which was a Pinot f***ing Grigiot. Go to the f***ing bar and ask them. You stupid f***ers."

Police further spoke to a flight attendant and the pilot on the plane Jones was in. Both of them said that he was "being very belligerent." Adam Pacman Jones, however, maintained his stance, claiming that he was mistreated by the authorities.