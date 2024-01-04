A newly released bodycam video showed the moment robbery suspect Ruben Muller was tased and shot by a state trooper when he seemingly tried to pull out a weapon following an intense chase in Killingly.

According to a report from the Office of the Inspector General, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Hartford Pike in the Dayville section of Killingly.

The Office of the Inspector General, who is investigating the officer-related shooting, said that on Saturday afternoon, Rhode Island authorities put out a broadcast about a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery.

Shortly after, a State Trooper, Joseph Godbout, spotted the vehicle with the driver, Ruben Muller, standing outside the Mobil gas station at 599 Hartford Pike in Dayville.

After the officer made contact with the suspect, he asked for a driver's license. Muller, who said that he didn’t have it, ran across the parking lot, prompting a chase that culminated in the officer shooting the suspect after he reportedly pulled a weapon.

Video shows suspect Ruben Muller being tased and shot during a chase in Killingly

A newly released bodycam video showed State trooper Joseph Godbout shooting armed suspect Ruben Muller in Killingly. The video showed the officer pulling up to the Mobil gas station at 599 Hartford Pike in Dayville after spotting the suspect’s car.

Shortly after, the trooper disembarked from the vehicle and approached the suspect before asking him to put his hands on the car. The officer then asked Muller for his license, with the latter saying he did not have it.

When the officer orders Ruben Muller to put his hands in the back so he can be detained, the suspect flees across the parking lot toward a Taco Bell restaurant, prompting a chase.

Trooper Godbout, who pursues the suspect, pulls out his taser and discharges the weapon, causing Ruben Muller to fall before again taking off on foot. As Muller continued to flee, he ran into a truck that was entering the Taco Bell lot, causing him to again fall.

Godbout then attempted to taser Ruben Muller, who can be seen in the video reaching into his ankle area to seemingly pull out a weapon. The official then pulls out his weapon and fires one shot, striking Muller in the chest area.

As authorities continue to investigate the shooting, Lt. J. Paul Vance, a WFSB Law Enforcement Expert, told the publication that the trooper did everything right.

“When he falls again, his initial reaction was to reach for an ankle holster that had a weapon in it. The trooper had no choice but to protect himself and certainly any bystanders,” Vance said.

Ruben Muller, who received medical assistance at the scene, was taken to a hospital, where he is still being treated.