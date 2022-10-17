WATCH: Bodycam video shows wounded officer gunning down Bristol cop killer 

On October 16, Bristol authorities released footage of a gunfight that led to the death of suspected cop killer Nicholas Brutcher.

As per Yahoo, police officers Alec Iurato, 26, Alex Hamzy, 34, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, arrived at the scene after 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher allegedly lured them in with a fake 911 call.

The officers arrived at Redstone Hill Road before Brutcher allegedly stepped out into the open and fired over 80 shots at them, killing Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy. Iurato was wounded in the firing.

After sustaining gunshot wounds, Iurato managed to fire back at Brutcher, killing him.

The case remains under investigation. The suspect's motivations have not yet been revealed.

Authorities release statement regarding Bristol shooting

In the 54-second video, screams and gunshots can be heard as a wounded Iurato calls a Bristol police dispatcher for support.

Iurato can be heard saying:

"Shots fired, shots fired! More cars. Send everyone!”

He later added:

"Officer shot, officer shot."

As the gunfire continues, Iurato can be heard grunting in pain due to a wound to his leg. Iurato then proceeds to take cover behind a police cruiser before firing a fatal shot at Brutcher, who is out of frame at the time.

Iurato can then be heard saying:

“One down. Suspect down.”

In an interview with the Connecticut public, local resident Schalitda Strong discussed her own account of the gunfight.

Strong said:

“I just heard, like a bunch of gunshots. There was a small pause. Bunch more gunshots. And I went into my room because it sounded so close, I actually thought the shooting was happening in our complex."

In an official press release, Bristol authorities discussed the incident.

The statement read:

"Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg, Officer Iurato was able to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. From that vantage point, he fired one shot striking and killing Nicholas Brutcher."

It continued:

"Although some details of the investigation remain to be determined, it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified."

The statement also clarified that while a segment of Iurato's bodycam footage was released, the recordings on Demonte and Hamzy's cameras will be restricted from public access because they are homicide victims.

While Brutcher's motive for the shooting remains unknown, the New York Post reported that prior to the incident, he was Facebook friends with slain cop Alex Hamzy. His Facebook revealed that he was a firearm enthusiast, posting several pictures of guns on his social media platforms.

