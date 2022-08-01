WATCH: Brianna Grier bodycam footage shows arrest of woman who died after falling from police car

On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released disturbing footage of Brianna Grier in her last moments, before she sustained a fatal brain injury. Following her horrific 'fall' from a police vehicle, Grier was in a coma for six days before she passed away from her injuries.

In bodycam footage from July 15, the 28-year-old mother is seen handcuffed while falling from a moving patrol car. After being found face down and unresponsive by the officers, Grier was taken to a hospital where she died six days later.

The video was released by GBI after an investigation revealed that law enforcement officers had failed to close the door on Grier's side.

In the video, Grier can be heard screaming as the cops drag her to the car, right before her arrest. She says:

"Get off me! Get off me! You see if I don’t hang myself when I get in there."

Trigger warning: The video contains graphic content. Viewers discretion is advised.

An open investigation is ongoing regarding Brianna Grier's unnecessary death while in police custody.

Brianna Grier's death raises questions amidst a rise in police brutality cases

Police responsible for Brianna Grier's untimely death have said that she accidentally fell from a police car and sustained injuries. In the video posted by GBI, however, she is seen in handcuffs.

Attorney Ben Crump, a representative of Grier's family, pointed out that it is impossible to open the door of a police vehicle while handcuffed.

He told The Post:

"It is the responsibility of law enforcement to keep everyone in their custody safe and alive, including when there is a mental health crisis. Everybody knows that it is not supposed to be possible to open a police vehicle from the back seat, especially when a person is in handcuffs."

Qasim Rashid, Esq. @QasimRashid 5 days ago Georgia Cops told Brianna Grier's family she died b/c she "kicked open the door to a moving police car & fell out."



Now body cam footage shows deputies left the door open, left her w/o a seat belt, drove away, & tried to cover up her murder.



How do you reform this? 5 days ago Georgia Cops told Brianna Grier's family she died b/c she "kicked open the door to a moving police car & fell out."Now body cam footage shows deputies left the door open, left her w/o a seat belt, drove away, & tried to cover up her murder.How do you reform this?

Grier, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was having an episode when her family called law enforcement officers for help. There have been questions as to why the police were called during a mental health crisis. However, the bigger question is why, according to the GBI, the door beside Grier was not locked.

Allegedly, the officer did not put her seatbelt on either.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump This is Brianna Grier, a 25-yo mother of twin girls. Brianna was experiencing a mental health episode when she was put in a Hancock County Sheriff's Office (GA) police car while handcuffed. She fell out and sustained a brain injury which led to her death a few days later. This is Brianna Grier, a 25-yo mother of twin girls. Brianna was experiencing a mental health episode when she was put in a Hancock County Sheriff's Office (GA) police car while handcuffed. She fell out and sustained a brain injury which led to her death a few days later. https://t.co/mCcGy3I4g4

In a statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said:

"The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door. The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where [Brianna] Grier was sitting, was never closed.”

Brianna Grier's parents have said that in earlier instances, the police would be called along with the ambulance services. This time, however, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrived without an ambulance and took their daughter into custody for allegedly resisting arrest.

Her father, Marvin Grier, said:

"When they used to come out to the house they'd call an ambulance service. The ambulance service would come out and they would take her to the hospital to get some help."

Brianna Grier is the latest victim of a surge in cases of police brutality. Earlier this month, 15-year-old Brett Rosenau died in a SWAT raid due to smoke inhalation. It was reported that he was not the intended target of the police standoff.

In an attempt to apprehend a criminal charged with violating probation on charges of armed carjacking and vehicle theft, the SWAT team caused a fire which cost the teenager his life.

Kamilah Williams @KayintheKnow About a dozen people are at the Hancock Sheriffs office protesting after the death of Brianna Grier. @13wmaznews About a dozen people are at the Hancock Sheriffs office protesting after the death of Brianna Grier. @13wmaznews https://t.co/UuWT9xsJml

Several protests have taken place against the careless actions of law enforcement officials.

