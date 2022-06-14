What did Darian Bennett do? Georgia man kills daughter and her mother in murder-suicide case

Georgia man Darian Bennett shot his infant daughter before turning the gun on himself on Sunday morning. Bennett reportedly kidnapped the baby from her mother the night before, police said.

The bodies of the victims, 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett and 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett, were found behind the church in Clayton County, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for Jaquari Bennett on Saturday evening, right after her abduction.

Officers were dispatched to the mother's home in Covington at around 11:15 p.m., where they found Keshawn Washington, 38, the child's mother, and Washington's mother, Peggy Burns, 63, fatally shot.

Darian Bennett reportedly confesses before killing himself and his child

The sheriff's office said that Darian Bennett allegedly called 911, disclosing his intentions of killing the baby and himself at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Previous to this, according to officials, a 911 call was also received from a home in Covington, Georgia, at around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday to report a crime. Then, deputies were then dispatched to the house from where the call came on Saturday. There, they found the mother and grandmother fatally shot.

Although the woman's two other children, unrelated to Darian Bennett, were in the home during the shooting, authorities said they were unhurt.

The next day, Darian Bennett called 911 at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, threatening to shoot himself and Jaquari, officials said. Unfortunately, authorities said he ended up doing what he said he would.

Reportedly, while the grandmother was being transported to an area hospital, she informed the police that the baby was abducted by her father, Darian Bennett.

Reportedly, when Bennett made the 911 call, officers could track down the location. Speaking on the matter, Sgt. Jack Redlinger from the Newton Sheriff's office told CNN:

"Officers were able to track where the call came from and locate a vehicle in the parking lot of a church and began searching for the man when they heard gunshots coming from the church."

Officers also searched the gazebo area of the church in Riverdale. The Sergeant said they found Bennett and his daughter Jaquari dead from gunshot wounds.

Redlinger also maintained that the police were not sure what caused it :

"We don’t know if there are any mental issues. I’m not familiar with any arrests on him yet, so I’m not familiar with his background. Hopefully, in a couple days we’ll have that information.”

GBI also confirmed the deaths of the father and infant daughter on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the double murder-suicide is requested to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 706-717-9915.

