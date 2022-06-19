Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples- What did Georgia couple Kim and Lenorris Williams do and where are they now?

The upcoming episode of Oxygen's true crime series Snapped: Killer Couples Season 16 will cover the horrendous crimes committed by Georgia couple Kimberly and Lenorris Williams. Don't miss out on the bizarre case of these voodoo-obsessed criminals that will be featured in the tenth episode, scheduled to release on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Kim and Lenorris Williams viciously assaulted a woman in Baker County, Georgia and then set her house on fire with the woman still inside while she was still alive. The couple were sentenced to decades in prison for their crimes, and remain incarcerated at present. Take a look at the couple and what they did ahead of the upcoming episode.

Snapped: Killer Couples' latest Bonnie and Clyde: Kim & Lenorris Williams from Georgia

The tenth episode of Snapped: Killer Couples will feature the crimes committed by Kim and Lenorris Williams in April 2017. The couple stabbed a woman 27 times and then set her house on fire while she was still alive inside. The incident took place in Baker County, Georgia. The victim, Georgia Mae Green Griffin, 61, fortunately managed to crawl out of the burning house and hide until she could be rescued.

Prosecutors in the case later revealed that Kimberly Williams was a voodoo-obsessed woman who believed that Georgia Griffin had put a "root" or voodoo-type spell on her husband Lenorris Williams and her. Williams was convinced that Griffin wanted to break her marriage with her voodoo spells.

Kimberly and Lenorris Williams (Image via Joel's Crime Stories/ YoutTube)

During her sentencing, Kim Williams said,

"That was to control our marriage, to keep people from trying to break us up like Mrs. Georgia, a lot of people fighting us with witchcraft, voodoo and stuff like that."

Thus, her crime was in retaliation to her fallacious belief that Mrs. Georgia was putting a voodoo curse on her marriage.

According to prosecutors, Williams even threatened those involved in her case with hoodoo and voodoo hexes. Upon the announcement of the couple's sentence, the family members' screams were heard throughout the courthouse.

Kimberly Williams received a sentence of 40 years, with 35 years in prison and five years on probation. She was sentenced 20 years for aggravated assault and 20 years for arson in the first degree. Later, Lenorris Williams was also sentenced for 40 years, with 30 years in prison and 10 years on probation. Like his wife, he was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault and 20 years for first degree arson.

Kimberly Williams took a blind plea, which means that no sentencing deal had been worked out beforehand. She pled guilty to aggravated assault and arson rather than facing the trial. In reference to her sentencing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Bankston said:

"There is no rehabilitation for this woman. She is evil and she should remain in prison for a long, long time."

The couple now face one count of arson in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of attempting to commit murder. As a result of a joint effort between state and local law enforcement, the couple will remain incarcerated for a long time.

Snapped: Killer Couples Season 16, Episode 10 will tell the story of Kim & Lenorris Williams

The tenth episode of the latest season of Snapped: Killer Couples will be released on June 19, 2022 on Oxygen. The synopsis for the same reads:

"Kim & Lenorris Williams: An investigation into the horrific attack on a beloved spiritual leader leads to a dark underworld of black magic and unbridled rage."

Oxygen's true crime series Snapped: Killer Couples features couples whose passion drove them to commit crimes of heinous nature. Through interviews and witness accounts, the show presents gripping first-hand, in-depth accounts of the couples' romance and what ultimately drove them to commit the crime.

