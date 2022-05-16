Who was Nancy Pfister and how did she die? Oxygen's 'Snapped: Killer Couples' set to explore Aspen socialite murder

The latest episode of Oxygen's true crime show Snapped: Killer Couples focuses on the murder of Nancy Pfister. Nancy was killed by her roommates, Trey and Nancy Styler at her secluded home in Colorado. The case, which shook the residents of Colorado, received widespread media attention. The official synopsis of the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples reads:

''The ritzy ski resort town of Aspen, Colorado is turned upside down when a celebrated socialite is found murdered in her home, leading investigators to uncover a bitter feud between friends.''

Who was Nancy Pfister and how did she die?

Born on July 4, 1956, in Idaho, to Art and Betty Pfister, Nancy Pfister was raised in Colorado. Her father, Art Pfister, was a co-founder of the Buttermilk Ski area while her mother was a member of WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilots) in World War II. She met several celebrities, including Jack Nicholson, Cher, John F. Kennedy, and Michael Douglas in her youth. She was briefly engaged to Douglas and allegedly dated Nicholson for a while. However, she'd never been married.

Pfister has two children: a daughter and a son. In 2013, she put up an ad in The Aspen Times looking for someone to rent her home in Colorado while she traveled to Australia for a couple of months. The ad received a response from the Stylers and the two parties agreed on a deal of $4,000 per month.

Before her return from Australia, Pfister had complained on Facebook that her tenants were not paying the rent. Four days after her return, Pfister was found dead by Kathy Carpenter who became suspicious when Pfister did not return her calls. Kathy decided to drive to her house in Colorado and called 911 after which Pfister's body was taken to the crime lab. It was revealed that Pfister was beaten to death by a hammer and she died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Carpenter told the police that Kathy had returned home early from her vacation in Australia, making them suspicious. Things became even more complicated when Pfister's tenants, Trey and Nancy Styler, told Kathy that they'd recently moved to a motel. When the investigators checked the mattress in Nancy's home, they found a massive pool of blood indicating an ac of cover-up. Subsequent investigations revealed that Pfister and the Stylers had a long monetary dispute and Pfister had asked the couple to move out. Tensions rose when Pfister would lock her house while she went off to work as the Stylers did not come to move their belongings in a timely manner.

The Stylers were arrested when the police traced a bloody hammer, pill bottles with Pfister's name, and other crucial incriminating evidence. The police also came up with a theory that involved Kathy Carpenter as one of the accomplices to the crime but could not link any concrete evidence to her.

A couple of weeks before the preliminary hearing, Trey took a plea bargain — he confessed and in exchange demanded that the charges against his wife be dropped. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

