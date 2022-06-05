Where are Thadeshia Clark and Omar Savior now? Whereabouts explored ahead of Oxygen show Snapped: Killer Couples

Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples is well into its 16th season and the latest episode is set to air on June 5, 2022. It will dive into the murder of Howard L. Sewell, committed by Thadeshia Clark and Omar Savior.

Directed by Christopher Mitchell, the long-running true crime series focuses in part on couples who commit crimes together. The eighth episode of the latest season, titled Thadeshia Clark & Omar Savior, details the murder of a Smyrna hair salon employee committed by the pair. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The disappearance of a well-respected Georgia man triggers an investigation into the dangers of online dating, and reveals a disturbing plot borne of lust and greed."

The murder of Howard Sewell: What do you need to know ahead of the upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples?

35-year-old Howard L. Sewell was an employee of Van Michael Salon in Sandy Springs. He was shot to death on May 30, 2016, in an apartment on the 1800 block of Roswell Road in Marietta. According to investigators, he had been lured into a robbery attempt.

Sewell's decomposing body was found on June 3, 2016. It was dumped just off the Marietta Highway in Paulding County behind the Gerber Auto Body Shop. Dental records and DNA testing helped confirm his identity after a missing report had been filed by his family.

Eventually, a Cobb County grand jury indicted five individuals in connection with Sewell's death, as reported by the Marietta Daily Journal. They were Thadeshia Bettyann Clark, Omar Rasheed Savior, Abby Constance Hanna, Christopher Dorian Hanna, and Jonathan Matthew Wilkes.

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples will provide more details and insights into the missing-person-turned-murder case.

What happened to Thadeshia Clark and Omar Savior?

Season 16 Episode 8 of Snapped: Killer Couples focuses on Thadeshia Clark and Omar Savior, the couple who were charged with the murder of Howard Sewell in 2016. Savior (21) was already in custody on an unrelated charge when Clark (20) was taken into custody. Both were subsequently charged with felony murder, armed robbery, and concealing the death of another.

Two years later, Omar Savior (23), of Smyrna, pleaded guilty to malice murder and felony murder in connection to Sewell's death as jury selection was underway for a trial in the case. According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Savior to serve life in prison.

Later, Thadeshia Bettyann Clark (22), of Stockbridge, also pleaded guilty to the same charges as Savior and was sentenced to life in prison as well, as reported by MDJ. However, as of 2018, charges remain pending against the other three who were indicted.

Authorities alleged that Abby Hanna concealed Sewell's death inside the Roswell Road apartment for about two days. Jonathan Wilkes also allegedly assisted with the removal of Sewell's remains. Christopher Hanna was believed to have concealed Sewell's death from law enforcement and assisted in cleaning the apartment.

Jesse Evans, assistant chief district attorney, released a statement after Clark and Savior's sentencing saying,

"This was a particularly senseless and callous crime perpetrated out of greed."

Season 16 Episode 8 of Oxygen's true crime series Snapped: Killer Couples airs on June 5, 2022.

