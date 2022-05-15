Who are Nancy Pfister's killers and what happened to them? Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples to explore Nancy Pfister murder

Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples is all set to explore the gruesome murder of prominent socialite Nancy Pfister in its upcoming episode titled Nancy and Trey Stylar. The episode will go over the rather fascinating tale of a once-prominent doctor and his botanist wife's fall from grace and eventual murder conviction.

Nancy Pfister was a prominent name in the peaceful town of Aspen. In February 2014, the ski-resort heiress, then 57, was bludgeoned to death by her tenant William "Trey" Stylar while sleeping in her secluded home in the Rocky Mountains. The reason for the murder was reportedly due to a financial dispute. William's wife, Nancy Tyler, was also allegedly involved in the process but was cleared of all charges after William pleaded guilty.

Snapped: Killer Couples will take a detailed look into the case when it airs on May 15, 2022.

Snapped: Killer Couples - All there is to know about Nancy and William Styler

The focus of this week's Snapped: Killer Couples, William Styler was a successful anesthesiologist who met his wife, Nancy Styler, at a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, almost 25 years before the offense took place. Nancy was an expert in giant water lilies with regard to a particular variety called the Victoria, for which she made a name in the field.

Their days of being respected and prominent citizens of the country were limited as illness, lawsuits, and debt brought the couple down. After Dr. William Styler was diagnosed with a chronic neurological condition, he withdrew from practicing in the early 2000s. According to sources, he also faced two severe lawsuits at the time, which robbed the couple of their wealth.

The Stylers relocated to Aspen after this in hopes of a new start as William started helping out Nancy in gardening. There they met socialite Nancy Pfister, whose house they rented as she went on a trip to Australia.

Pfister decided to cut her trip short and return to her home three months early. She abruptly evicted the couple after they failed to pay for months' worth of rent and damages. Nancy Pfister even posted on her Facebook that the Stylers owe her $4000 in rent money.

Soon Nancy was found dead. The death was promptly traced back to the Stylers, as their financial dispute was well-known. William also failed the polygraph test, and after a city worker discovered a bloody hammer and a few things linking back to the Stylers in a city bin, they were arrested at the Aspenalt Lodge in Basalt. William pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faced a 20-year sentence.

Where are William and Nancy Styler now?

William Styler was sentenced to prison in June 2014. He was initially placed in the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center but was soon relocated to the low-risk special Arrowhead Correctional Facility in Cañon City. He was there for a year before he committed suicide inside his cell on August 6, 2015. He was 67 at the time.

After William pleaded guilty, the charges against Nancy were dropped. Despite reports of her involvement, she has maintained her innocence to this day. According to sources, Nancy received a hefty sum from William's life insurance.

She soon filed for divorce after William's conviction and penned down the book Guilt by Matrimony: A Memoir of Love, Madness, and the Murder of Nancy Pfister. She would go on to change her name back to Nancy Masson and now lives in Massachusetts.

Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples will air on May 15, 2022.

