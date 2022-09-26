WATCH: California man charged after video of him stealing a dog from parked car surfaces online

A California man has been charged with grand larceny after surveillance footage showed him stealing a dog out of a parked car last week. The Irvine Police Department identified the suspect as Earl Choi, 38, from Fullerton, California.

Choi was arrested by the Irvine Police Department after they found a surveillance video that captured the dognapping incident. In a Facebook post, the police said that on September 16, 2022, Choi stole a dog named 'Mookie' from a University Town Center parking lot in California.

The stolen dog was reunited with its owner following the dognapping incident in California

In the video obtained by the Irvine Police Department, the suspect, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, is seen sauntering towards a parked car in the parking lot. He then stops outside the back-seat window of the car and is seen slowly coaxing the dog out of the vehicle. He then takes the dog out of the car and leaves.

In a Facebook post, the police outlined the details of the incident as they said:

“Last Friday, a small dog named 'Mookie' was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot. IPD detectives located a video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and removing the dog through an open window.”

The concerned dog owner posted the ordeal of her missing dog on a pet recovery website to gain insights about the dog’s whereabouts. Officials said that Choi found the pet owner's information on the website and contacted them, alleging that his roommate found the dog and would return it in exchange for a fee.

They agreed to meet at an undisclosed location. The California police then arrested Choi when he arrived for the drop-off. Officials in the post confirmed that the dog was then reunited with the owner. He was reportedly unharmed.

They said:

“Once the suspect arrived with Mookie, detectives arrested him for grand theft and the happy pup was returned to his owner. The suspect was identified as Earl Choi, 38, of Fullerton.”

The incident comes on the heels of the disappearance of socialite Paris Hilton’s dog 'Diamond Baby.' The reality star's pet was reported missing through an Instagram post on September 14. Hilton offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help find her missing Chihuahua.

Dognapping cases are on the rise in the U.S.

Dognapping cases have reportedly risen in the U.S. According to ABC news, thieves frequently target French bulldogs who are of high value. Purebreds are often considered prime targets for these crimes.

Earlier in the year, a French bulldog was taken from a Los Angeles neighborhood. The owner was walking the dog when the suspect got out of a black sedan and stole the pet.

A surveillance video captured the incident where Robert Marinelli was seen chasing the suspect in the car when his shirt was caught in the car door. He was then dragged a few feet during the chase.

The California police have not expounded on the charges leveled against Choi. According to a law website, if the dog’s value exceeds $950, the crime is classified as grand theft. Grand theft usually carries a prison sentence of 1-6 years, depending on the severity of the charges.

