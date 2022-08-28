Naomi Osaka reveals new shoes inspired by her pet dog Butta and her favorite manga series Naruto, ahead of the US Open

Ahead of the US Open, former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has revealed her shoes for New York. Her latest kicks are inspired by none other than her pet dog “Butta” and her favorite manga series “Naruto”.

Taking to social media, Osaka published a video of her new Nike shoes that have been intricately designed to aid comfort.

“comfy …Butta/Naruto shoes for NY,” she said.

The green and hyper blue shoes are themed around the colors associated with the Manga series, with shades of dusty pink on the quarter panel. The heel counter of the left shoe has her stylized initials “NO”, whereas, on the right counter and insole, her pet dog “Butta” has been sketched out as a manga character.

The Japanese star brought out her comedic side when she labeled her pet as ‘spoiled’ to think that the shoes were an ordinary occurrence.

“Butta so spoiled and he doesn’t even know. He just thinks it’s normal,” she joked.

Naomi Osaka is a self-proclaimed anime fan and has previously mentioned that her designs are inspired by her travels and her love for anime. Her meticulousness is exemplified by the homage to her pet dog.

The sportswear brand honored the French bulldog while describing the new NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo HC.

“Butta, Naomi Osaka's adorable French bulldog, is a source of true joy and happiness for the tennis star. He's a constant companion, a loyal friend everywhere she goes, who doesn't care whether she wins or loses, just that he gets to crawl into Naomi's lap at the end of the day. This special design pays homage to Butta's handsome profile and the happiness he brings.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion previously inaugurated butterfly themed shoes at the 2022 Australian Open. The shoes were reminiscent of the delightful incident which Osaka encountered during the 2021 edition when a “guardian angel” butterfly charmed her ahead of her title win.

At this year's Last year during her Australian Open title run, Naomi Osaka had a run-in with a butterfly which led to one of the best sports photos of 2021.At this year's #AusOpen , Osaka has worn custom Nike butterfly shoes in both of her matches 🦋 Last year during her Australian Open title run, Naomi Osaka had a run-in with a butterfly which led to one of the best sports photos of 2021.At this year's #AusOpen, Osaka has worn custom Nike butterfly shoes in both of her matches 🦋 https://t.co/CcsXuBC8zR

Naomi Osaka has been drawn against Danielle Collins in the first round of the US Open

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will face off against 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the first round of the US Open.

Osaka, who had a colossal slide down the rankings to World No. 85 earlier in the year, is now placed at World No. 44. Her revival has, however, not been enough to secure a seeded spot at the US Open.

The former World No. 1, who was plagued by injuries this year, will enter Flushing Meadows as an unseeded player for the first time in five years. This has resulted in a tough draw for the two-time US Open champion. Collins, however, is not in her best form either, having spent time off the court tending to a neck injury.

The duo will clash on Tuesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

