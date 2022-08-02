“Going to Tokyo, going to New York and seeing people just pushing the barriers was really inspiring for me” – Naomi Osaka on the inspiration behind collaboration with Levi's

Naomi Osaka recently spoke about the inspiration behind her latest collaboration with Levi’s. This is her second major collection with the premium fashion brand.

In a snippet posted on Instagram, Naomi Osaka narrated that she wanted to highlight authenticity throughout her collection.

“The biggest thing I want to highlight between the partnership with me and Levi’s is just being authentic,” voiced Osaka.

The tennis star further apprised the followers that she draws her design inspiration from traveling. Osaka also credited her liking for manga and anime as a significant factor in her style evolution.

“I think I draw my inspiration from traveling,” said Osaka, adding, “I feel like going to Tokyo, going to New York and seeing people just pushing the barriers was really inspiring for me.”

“I read a lot of manga and watch a lot of anime so, you know, for me it kind of feels like nothing is impossible. You can really, like, dream of whatever you want and I think that clothing is similar in that sense,” she revealed.

The Japanese tennis player’s endorsement portfolio is incredibly lucrative. Apart from Levi’s, Osaka is also associated with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton and appeared in their Spring-Summer 2021 campaign.

The former World No. 1 is the highest paid female athlete, according to Forbes. In 2021, she is said to have earned $57.3 million in pre-tax earnings. Osaka is also the brand ambassador for Tag Heuer watches. Additionally, she is also endorsed by Beat Electronics, Bodyarmor, SuperDrink, Mastercard, Panasonic, FTX, PlayStation, Levi’s, Airbnb and more

Osaka recently launched her own sports agency, Evovle, with her long-time agent Stuart Duguid. The agency signed Nick Kyrgios as its first client.

"Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman," declared Osaka.

“I wanted to bring my dad back because he always makes me think outside the box” – Naomi Osaka on welcoming her father back to her coaching team

Osaka is thrilled to have her father, Leonard Francois, back to her coaching team

Naomi Osaka is thrilled to have her father, Leonard Francois, back on her coaching team. He was her main coach until 2018.

“I wanted to bring my dad back because he always makes me think outside the box,” she said.

The Haitian-Japanese star revealed that her father is good at uplifting her during bad times.

“Whenever I think something is really bad, he always makes me realise that things are much more positive than they seem. When I get stressed out he starts dancing or something to make me feel better,” she remarked.

Naomi Osaka partnered with Wim Fissette, who coached her from 2019 until their recent split. The four-time Grand Slam champion assured that their partnership ended on good terms.

“It was really good times with Wim and he’s a really amazing coach,” she commented on the split “He’s a very ambitious guy. I was getting injured and I’m sure he would have wanted to go to Wimbledon. So it was two different mindsets, I would say. But he’s a really cool guy still.”

The Silicon Valley Classic will be Naomi Osaka’s first tournament since dropping Wim Fisette from her team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far