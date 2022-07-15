"The logo is super-special to me since it's a true reflection of who I am, ferocious like the bear when I'm on the court, but soft and gentle like the flower when I'm off" - Naomi Osaka X Levis 2.0

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has partnered with Levis for her second major collaboration with the fashion brand. The new collection, which lands online on July 18 and is said to reflect Osaka's 'unexpected' personality.

The 24-year-old has been sketching fashion designs with her sister since she was a little kid and also collaborated with the Japanese label Adeam earlier in 2020.

While speaking about the innovative logo that features a bear holding a flower, Osaka stated that it's a true reflection of who she is.

"We did several creative workshops where I shared a lot about my style and personality, which led to several iterations of the flower bear concept. The logo is super special to me now since it's a true reflection of who I am, ferocious like the bear when I'm on the court, but soft and gentle like the flower when I'm off," Osaka said

A laser print of Osaka’s logo appears both on the bomber jacket and the ’93 Naomi Jean, which is based on a pair of men’s 501 Jean with a perfectly slouchy look. All the pieces in the collection are said to be made of 100% organically grown cotton.

"I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka sports her new Levis collection

Naomi Osaka has personally worked on a few designs. She made sure she included pieces that were wearable for everyone, with the Naomi 93' jean and the Artist Coat designed specifically for that reason.

“I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine, and I think this collection reflects that. “I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone, so we designed the Naomi ’93 Jean and the Artist Coat for that reason," Naomi Osaka said

"That was the first piece I designed and we made a sample earlier in the year, which I’ve been wearing nonstop. I’ve already styled it a million different ways, but I mostly wear it with a T-shirt, bucket hat, and sandals for a casual daytime look," Osaka added.

Speaking about the designs for women, Osaka stated that she wanted a bit of drama and flair to go with those outfits.

"By contrast, the mermaid skirt and halter top feel flirty and feminine, and the bomber jacket is a cool sporty piece to round it all out," she said.

Osaka has gained millions of fans worldwide, not just for her process on the court but also for her honest demeanor and diverse personality off it. She has regularly spoken about the importance of prioritizing mental well-being in her career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far