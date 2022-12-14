WATCH: Chase Catapano arrested as video of confrontation with NYPL Drag Hour Story protestors surfaces online

Chase Catapano, a Manhattan resident, was arrested by the New York Police Department on Saturday, December 10, following a confrontation with an anti-Drag Story Hour demonstration at a New York public library. He was also accused of allegedly assaulting a police officer.

A video of the incident at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library shows Catapano approaching a group of around 20 protestors holding signs against the event. The 28-year-old man yelled at the protestors to get out of the public library.

In the video posted by NJEG Media, Chase Catapano can be heard yelling:

"Get the f*** out of here! You’re a f***ing disgrace!"

As seen in the footage, Catapano snatched away signs that bore slogans such as "Leave our kids alone!" "Shut it down now!" and "Respect childhood!" from the protestors. However, the protestors followed him when he tried to leave the scene.

NJEG Media @NJEGmedia #nypd #nyc #Police A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer at New York Public Library in Manhattan during a protest after a heated argument with protesters over Drag Story Hour #news A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer at New York Public Library in Manhattan during a protest after a heated argument with protesters over Drag Story Hour #news #nypd #nyc #Police https://t.co/THSruI27l1

Chase Catapano was then stopped by a man who others present at the scene claimed to be an NYPD officer. The video captured Catapano reacting violently to the alleged officer and shoving his hand. A witness can be heard warning him:

"You better watch who you’re touching, he’s an officer."

The video has caused quite a stir on various social media platforms.

👑 RABBI -718-C.P.U.K9/S.I.D. @minkoff_steven

Great to know ..thanks @NJEGmedia So the NYPD are working with these protestersGreat to know ..thanks @NJEGmedia So the NYPD are working with these protesters Great to know ..thanks

Following Chase Catapano's arrest, his father has claimed that he suffers from bipolar disorder

Catapano, 28, was arrested on Saturday for confronting a group of people protesting against a Drag Story Hour event scheduled to take place at a public library in Manhattan. After the incident, Catapano was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, attempted assault, and obstructing governmental administration.

Matt @mlouden03



If the cop started the physical altercation then the guy could claim defense. @NJEGmedia So let me get this straight, a random guy comes up and presses his finger into/against a guy’s shirt, in what could be perceived as a menacing gesture, the guy then swats his hand away and is arrested?If the cop started the physical altercation then the guy could claim defense. @NJEGmedia So let me get this straight, a random guy comes up and presses his finger into/against a guy’s shirt, in what could be perceived as a menacing gesture, the guy then swats his hand away and is arrested?If the cop started the physical altercation then the guy could claim defense.

According to police, Chase Catapano was neither a part of the Drag event nor was he part of the demonstration. His father, Ferdinand "Fred" Catapano, told the Daily News that his son was a frequent user of the computers at the public library and probably would not have responded positively to any disruption because of his mental illness. He reportedly has had bipolar disorder since his childhood.

Ferdinand Catapano further said:

"He seems to find trouble. He’s a good kid. When he was a kid in Forest Park, [a next-door neighbour] would make sure that Chase watched his little kids to make sure they wouldn’t get picked on. That’s what kind of kid he is."

This was not Chase Catapano's first run-in with the law. According to publications, in 2018, he was cited for criminal contempt in the second degree after he allegedly disobeyed a court order which barred him from a property on Staten Island. In 2020, he was charged with aggravated harassment.

The disruptor was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday, December 12, and his bail was set at $4,500. The protestors, on the other hand, commented on the alleged success of the demonstration and told NJEG Media:

"They’re using our taxpayer dollars to fund this. As taxpayers, we have a right to say where our money goes. We went in there and we protest at the drag story and we shut it down early. It was a big success."

3sidedstory 🇺🇲 @3sidedstory Drag queen Marti Cummings who will be at the White House today: "I want to live in a time when our kids can go to a library and see drag artists reading stories to them without the Proud boys showing up to protest" Drag queen Marti Cummings who will be at the White House today: "I want to live in a time when our kids can go to a library and see drag artists reading stories to them without the Proud boys showing up to protest" https://t.co/g4db7HqHGj

Organizers of the event claimed otherwise. A New York Public Library spokeswoman told the NY Post that the Drag Story Hour event continued as planned despite the commotion. The event was aimed at children aged 3 to 9 and was presided over by library officials and local drag queens.

