WATCH: Disturbing video shows two men killing cat in Pomona

A disturbing and gory video of two men killing and mutilating a cat in Pomona, California, has been making the rounds on social media platforms. Surveillance video shows the two men torturing the stray cat in a parking lot.

Dark and grainy surveillance camera footage shows two men aiming a gun at a stray cat after stopping their vehicle in front of a business at 560 Union Avenue. After shooting the cat, the men watch it writhe in misery for a few seconds before it eventually succumbs to its wound.

Once the feline is dead, the men jump over the fence and seem to approach the dead body of the animal. Despite the graininess of the video, one of the men can be seen pulling out a sharp object and cutting the animal open, while the other man records the inhumane incident on his cell phone.

The Pomona Police Department was informed of the killing when the owners of the business discovered the mutilated body of the cat outside, the next morning. The Inland Valley Humane Society was also notified of the tragic incident of animal abuse. Collin Lee, the owner of the small family business in Pomona, told Fox 11:

"We’ve never had anything like this happen, it’s horrible."

No suspects have been identified by Pomona police yet. The humane society has taken the cat's body as evidence. They are also going through security videos from other businesses in the area to zero in on the two men. The Pomona Police Department has asked the public for any information on the vehicle or the two men who were captured on video.

People are urged to get in touch with either the Inland Valley Humane Society or S.P.C.A. at 909-623-9777 if they have any leads wrt the incident.

The cruel murder of a stray cat in Pomona has caused huge online outrage

The Pomona Police Department recently released a gruesome video of two men murdering a stray cat in the middle of the night in hopes of finding the perpetrators. The video has garnered a lot of attention online, with people asking for the strictest punishment for them. User JazzEmu1 said:

"If they can do this to a cat, what's next for kicks? People? Catch them quick."

Gayelyn R, another user, called for legal action to be taken against the animal abusers who allegedly tortured and killed a cat for the sake of a video.

"They need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Jen R @chueymonster7 @FOXLA Lock them up for the rest of their lives. When someone does this it can only mean they mean to do it to a human one day. @FOXLA Lock them up for the rest of their lives. When someone does this it can only mean they mean to do it to a human one day.

User CandyCanaday expressed their anger at the brutality against a "poor defenseless cat who didn't deserve such treatment."

Candy Canaday @CandyCanaday There were two men that were caught on video surveillance in Pomona California mauling and mutilating a cat, a poor defenseless cat who didn't deserve such treatment. The local police down there in Pomona are asking the public for their help. There were two men that were caught on video surveillance in Pomona California mauling and mutilating a cat, a poor defenseless cat who didn't deserve such treatment. The local police down there in Pomona are asking the public for their help. https://t.co/K50d8zmT33

Kamil Rapacz, who works at CFR Patio, said that he was planning on adopting the cat, who was called Scruffy by the people who looked after her. He told NBC:

"I would hang out with her in my breaks, my lunch after work. We'd come here on the weekends with my girlfriend and come visit her just because we were ready to adopt her. We were just waiting for our landlord to let us know."

Collin Lee called the two men responsible for the gory death of the cat "psychopaths." They will be charged with felony animal abuse if they are apprehended.

