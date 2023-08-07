WATCH: Drake hilariously wakes up a fan sleeping at his It’s All A Blur tour concert in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Drake and 21 Savage have been rocking their It's All A Blur tour concert, making fans dance and enjoy the music. But at a recent show in Fiserv Forum, something funny happened that everyone's talking about.

Drake was singing his song Controlla from 2016. People were into the music, except for one guy. This guy was fast asleep, leaning on the barrier. It's like he dozed off right in the middle of the show,

The rapper saw this and decided to have some fun. He pointed at the sleepy fan and changed his way of singing. He started singing louder and wilder, trying to wake the guy up.

People around the sleeping fan started laughing and jumping around. The guy woke up all surprised, but instead of being embarrassed, he started singing with Drake! Everyone was amazed at how he went from sleeping to singing in a snap.

A username named @eruj__ caught this whole thing on video and put it on TikTok. Now, it's blowing up online. People love how he turned a sleeping moment into a funny part of the show.

The It's All A Blur tour keeps on going now, giving fans awesome moments like this one. The rapper know how to make their concerts unforgettable, even if it means waking up a sleeping fan with their humor.

Drake is a Canadian rapper with 5 Grammy awards and 51 nominations to his name

Drake, the well-known Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter, has a special place in the music world. But before his big success, he was an actor on the TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

In the year 2006, He embarked on a daring turn of pursuing music by releasing his first mixtape, Room for Improvement, which quickly garnered favorable attention. This early success set the stage for subsequent mixtapes such as Comeback Season and So Far Gone, which made Drake come into the spotlight.

Later the year 2010 marked a prominent moment as he released his groundbreaking debut album, Thank Me Later, resonating profoundly with audiences and featuring standout tracks like Find Your Love and Over.

Furthermore, he received a Grammy award for his single Hotline Bling, a notable track from his 2011 album, Take Care, Now, currently he has a remarkable five Grammy Awards and an astonishing 51 nominations to his name.

Beyond his remarkable music career, he actively participates in collaborative ventures with fellow artists while running his record label, OVO Sound. His influence also extends to strategic partnerships with industry titans like Nike and Apple Music.

Despite encountering controversies, Drake remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His enduring influence, marked by numerous achievements and undeniable talent, solidifies his significant role in shaping today's rap music scene.