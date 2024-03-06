WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene says “Why don’t you f*ck off?” to British journalist Emily Maitlis after being asked about "Jewish space lasers"

Avid Trump supporter and Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was caught in an expletive-laden encounter with British journalist Emily Maitlis at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago headquarters on March 5. The former BBC presenter was in the US for a soundbite for her daily podcast The News Agents when she interviewed Greene.

The interview conversation slowly switched from Trump’s recent strings of victories to conspiracy theories, with Maitlis asking Greene why the Republicans had a fondness for conspiracy theories.

When the journalist brought up Jewish space lasers, a conspiracy theory purported by Greene to be the cause of forest fire in California, the Republican rep apparently lost her cool and asked Emily Maitlis to “f*ck off.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene caught losing her cool after being questioned about conspiracy theories

According to The Independent, Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told Emily Maitlis to “f*ck off” when quizzed about Jewish space lasers. Maitlis brought up the Republicans’ alleged love for conspiracy theories, saying:

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories including yourself?”

Greene responded to this by accusing Maitlis, the left, and mainstream media of being “conspiracy theorists” themselves, claiming Republicans to be a proponent of “the truth.” When Maitlis pressed her further, bringing up the Jewish space lasers conspiracy, Greene quickly snapped:

“Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and, really, why don’t you f*ck off.”

Rep. Greene addresses the crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Winthrop University on February 23 (Image via Getty)

According to the New York Magazine, the Jewish space laser conspiracy referred to a Facebook post made by Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2018, where she suggested that a space laser controlled by the wealthy Jewish Rothschild family caused a wildfire in California.

In the post, Marjorie Taylor Greene purported that natural gas and electric service provider PG&E colluded with the Rothschild family to cause the California wildfire to make way for a high-speed rail project. The Rothschild family have long since been the victims of anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Nikki Haley to drop out of the race

In the same interview with Maitlis, Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Nikki Haley, Trump's competitor and former South Carolina governor, to drop out of the race to support Trump. According to The Independent, Greene said:

“We’ve been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump and I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear front runner. He’s the winner in our Republican primary and it’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him.”

When Maitlis asked Marjorie Taylor Greene if she hoped to be the potential Vice President if Trump wins the election, she refused to answer. Instead, she said she would be happy to support Trump “any way he’d ask me.”

According to The Independent, the interview came after Trump dominated the primary ballots in Maine, Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Minnesota and Massachusetts. In his speech on Super Tuesday, he claimed that November 5 would be an "important day" in American history:

“November 5 is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country. We’re not respected right now our country is known as a joke. It’s a joke. Other leaders ... can’t believe what happened to us because three years ago we were the most respected country anywhere in the world by far.”

The 2024 United States election is scheduled for November 5, 2024, when the nation will elect its president and vice president.