Where is Emily Maitlis now? Prince Andrew Interview host & Netflix's Scoop star status as of today

Emily Maitlis is one of the renowned British journalists with a multi-faceted personality. After having a successful career in journalism and serving as the lead anchor for the BBC Two programme Newsnight, Maitlis ended her association with the news and current affairs show in 2021. However, she continued to work on other BBC projects until early 2022.

After resigning from BBC, Maitlis started working with Global, the parent company of LBC. Under their guardianship, the anchor introduced a daily podcast alongside former BBC colleagues Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall.

What has Emily Maitlis been doing since she resigned from BBC?

Emily Maitlis has taken on several roles throughout her professional life. Her Wikipedia page credits her as a British journalist, documentary filmmaker, and former newsreader for BBC. It also credits her as a presenter on The News Agents on LBC Radio.

In a self-written excerpt about herself on BBC News, Maitlis wrote:

"Emily has presented BBC Newsnight since 2006. She won a Royal Television Society award for her interview with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew in 2019 over his relationship with the now deceased s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein."

She added:

"She has interviewed the last four prime ministers and major figures in US politics including Clinton, Kissinger, and McCain. Emily speaks French, Spanish and Italian, but contrary to popular belief her Mandarin is utter rubbish."

As previously mentioned, in early 2022 Maitlis announced her resignation from the role of host for Newsnight, and all other associated BBC projects. In the same year, she announced a daily podcast show called The News Agents with fellow BBC journalist and presenter, Jon Sopel. The two hosted the podcast from Monday to Thursday, while journalist and author Lewis Goodall hosted on Fridays.

Additionally, Maitlis also started venturing into the world of cinema by featuring in a documentary called Andrew: The Problem Prince. She also served as an executive producer on A Very Royal Scandal.

Recently, her 2019 milestone interview with Prince Andrew has become the subject matter for Netflix's upcoming biopic film titled Scoop.

Why is Emily Maitlis so famous?

Emily Maitlis has always been a topic of discussion, owing to her challenging choices when it comes to journalism. She is known for conducting interviews with several influential public figures.

One of her most prominent interviews dates back to November 16, 2019, in which the Newsnight host sat with Prince Andrew, Duke of York. She described it as a "no holds barred interview" and it was broadcast on BBC Two.

Titled 'Prince Andrew and The Epstein Scandal – The Newsnight Interview,' this episode puts a spotlight on the prince's escapades, more specifically on his proximity with American financier and s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In this 58-minute-long interview, Prince Andrew divulged some unknown details about his relationship with Jeffrey, while unknowingly admitting to some of the allegations against him. This immediately sent shockwaves around the world and ultimately led to his removal from important positions of power that he held as a part of royalty.

What is Netflix's Scoop all about?

Since its premiere on BBC Two, Prince Andrew's infamous interview has been able to make its way to the masses as it has inspired several documentaries and short features. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Netflix's Scoop directed by Philip Martin.

Scoop features actress Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and actor Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew. The movie also stars Billie Piper, Connor Swindells, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai, and Charity Wakefield in significant roles.

Emily Maitlis currently hosts The News Agents podcast that airs from Mondays to Thursdays on Global Player.

