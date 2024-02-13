Prince Andrew's infamous newsnight debacle gets a Netflix adaptation called Scoop

The first trailer for Scoop was released a few hours ago by Netflix and audiences have been excited ever since. The movie will present a dramatized version of the infamous BBC interview of Prince Andrew with presenter and journalist Emily Maitlis.

In an exclusive with the channel in November 2019, the Prince appeared on an episode of Newsnight, a news and current affairs program on BBC. During the 50 minutes of the interview, the royal prodigy went on to divulge some details about his life, which most believe contributed towards him "digging his own grave."

In the interview which was broadcast on BBC Two on November 16, 2019, Maitalis riddled Prince Andrew with several controversial topics, one among which included the Prince's close association with Jeffrey Epstein. It soon became a talking point among netizens and rumors about a television or a movie adaptation started doing the rounds.

In July 2022 The Lighthouse Film & Television and Voltage TV announced the making of the movie, an adaption of Newsnight producer Sam McAlister's book documenting the minutes from infamous BBC interviews, called Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews.

Who stars in Scoop? Cast for the Netflix adaptation of Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview

The first trailer for Scoop was dropped a few hours ago by Netflix. The movie, which is slated to release on Netflix on April 5, 2024, stars Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell in titular roles. It also features performances by Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes, and Connor Swindells.

Gillian plays Emily Maitlis, a renowned BBC news presenter and journalist who is best known for her bare-it-all interview with Prince Andrew back in 2019. The controversial interview won the TV presenter several accolades including the Network Presenter of the Year award at the RTS Television Journalism Awards in 2020. Besides this, the interview also earned Maitlis an award for the Interview of the Year and the Scoop of the Year, in the same year.

Rufus Sewell plays Prince Andrew, who appeared on Newsnight, a program on BBC, and disclosed secrets that would ultimately spell out trouble for him. In the almost hour-long interview, he went on to establish his close relationship with Epstein. Additionally, he also revealed some details about his life, which were later used to remove him from positions of power.

Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister, who is a former TV producer and author. As per RadioTimes, Keeley Hawes will be seen as Amanda Thirsk and Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly in the upcoming film.

Where can you watch the movie?

Scoop will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 5, 2024 onwards. Those with a subscription can watch the movie on the popular OTT platform. It is unclear at this point if the movie will have a limited release or a worldwide one. It is also unclear if the movie will be released on other streaming platforms.

Scoop will mark the return of Gillian Anderson and Connor Swindells, who last appeared together in Sex Education. Although Swindells will probably appear in the movie for a brief period, fans are excited to see the two on-screen after a long time.

