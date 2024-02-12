Where was Netflix's One Day shot? Filming locations explored 

Netflix’s One Day, a heartwarming rom-com series that recently debuted on February 11, is based on a David Nicholls novel of the same name. The story has already been described as a worthwhile take on what is considered one of the better romance novels of recent decades.

The story features the characters of Dexter and Emma, played by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. The two met for the first time during their final night at their university and went their separate ways. However, their lives intertwine in a heartwarming fashion in the years that followed in different locations worldwide, giving them a chance to rekindle their love eventually.

The television series itself has seen only one episode being released until now but is set to feature many shooting locations worldwide. Shot in some genuinely beautiful locations around London and Edinburgh, we attempt to present a comprehensive list.

Netflix’s One Day's shooting locations explored

A range of utterly picturesque locations has been confirmed to be a part of Season 1 of One Day alone. With all the 14 episodes for Season 1 dropping recently in one go, the season features some beautiful locations from around the world. One of the most prominently featured locations is that of the Hatfield House, in Hertfordshire, where many other popular movies and films have also been filmed.

Episode 12 sees Dexter arrive in Paris, with the entire city and its romantic charm also majorly featuring in the series. A range of locations around Paris have been featured, with Emma’s apartment in real life at the 13th arrondissement in Paris. It is a high-scale residential neighborhood known for its culinary establishments.

Moving on, many other locations around London and Edinburgh also feature in the series:

Viewforth, Edinburgh, features alongside a range of locations from Edinburgh that are heavily featured in the series. It is the city where both Emma and Dexter go to university. Emma stays at a suburban house with her friend and housemate, Tilly.

The famous Arthur’s Seat statue also appears on One Day and is seen in the backdrop of a hungover walk that Dexter embarks on, where he sees Emma. Alongside the above, other locations around Edinburgh have also been seen in the show already.

London is the second most apparent city in which One Day has been shot. Primrose Hill has become a regular hangout spot for Emma and Dexter and has been a part of several iconic movies and series. It offers a bird’s view of the London skyline.

Other locations that have been seen in the series include the Old Suffolk Punch in London, along with the Fire Nightclub, which was seen in One Day as the Brixton Nightclub.

Other prominent locations that have been spotted in the series include St. James's church and The Adelphi, which is an Italian restaurant. Moving on, the Worplesdon Station in Woking is also part of the series and acts as another location where Emma and Dexter meet.

Finally, another city regularly used in the show’s filming is Hertfordshire, with the Benington Lordship Gardens and the Hatfield House, featuring in multiple scenes from the first season.

Regardless, the Netflix series One Day has done a brilliant job of bringing Jack Nicholl’s story to life, and the first season is currently available to be watched on the platform.

