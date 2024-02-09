One Day: Full list of cast in the Netflix series

Netflix released its limited series One Day on February 8, 2024, a week before Valentine’s Day of the year. The series is a long love story based on David Nicholl’s bestseller of the same name. The story follows Emma and Dexter as they meet on their graduation night and go their separate ways after that, only to come together a few times over the next few years. The plot explores the development of relationships, love, and separations through integral changes in one’s character over the years.

David Nicholls’ novel, which was released in 2009, had a film adaptation in 2011 of the same name. The writer is one of the executive producers for the series, along with co-producers Nicole Taylor, Roanna Benn, and Jude Liknaitzky. Molly Manners, Luke Snellin, Kate Hewitt, and John Hardwick have directed different episodes of One Day. Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall are in the lead roles of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, among many other characters in the plot.

All primary cast of One Day

A variety of fresh faces are seen in One Day, which includes Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Eleanor Tomlinson, Toby Stephens, Tim McInnerny, and many more. Here is a list of the main characters in the series.

1) Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Ambika Mod plays Emma in the series (Image via Netflix)

Actor Ambika Mod, known for her work in This is Going to Hurt and I Hate Suzie Too, is playing Emma. Emma is an English major and an aspiring writer who wants to work towards changing society. However, her life changes after she meets Dex on the university campus.

2) Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Woodall plays the male lead in the story (Image via Netflix)

Actor Leo Woodall was previously seen in Citadel, Cherry, Vampire Academy, and Holby City. However, his most famous role has been in The White Lotus season 2. Woodall’s Dexter in One Day is a rich playboy with a privileged background. However, meeting Em revolutionizes the university student’s life completely.

3) Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew

Essie with Woodall in a scene from the show (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Actor Essie Davis has been part of many projects that include The White Princess, The Slap, The Babadook, Guillermo del Torro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears. She plays Dexter’s mother, who is happy when her son meets someone like Emma. She suspects her son is not always on the right path.

4) Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew

McInnerny plays Dex's father (Image via Netflix Tudum)

McInnerny was seen in many projects like White Dragon, Notting Hill, Blackadder, The Serpent, Severence, and Stromboli. In One Day, he plays Dexter’s father, who wants to see his son move up to his potential. However, their relationship has become strained over the years.

5) Amber Grappy as Tilly

Amber in a scene with Ambika from the show (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Previously seen in Smothered, The Baby, and Wreck, actor Amber Grappy plays Tilly in One Day. Tilly has been Emma’s friend since they met in their first year as students at the University of Edinburgh. That was long before Emma met Dexter. Emma even moved in with her for a few years in London.

6) Jonny Weldon as Ian

Jonny plays Ian, Emma's friend (Image via Netflix)

Jonny Weldon was previously seen in House of the Dragon, The Outlaws, Sneakerhead, Figg & Dates, Stath Lets Flats, and The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle. In One Day, Jonny plays Ian, who is an aspiring stand-up comedian working in a Mexican restaurant, where he meets Emma, a reluctant co-worker.

7) Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Eleanor's Sylvie in a scene with Woodall (Image via Netflix)

Eleanor Tomlinson plays one of the girlfriends of Dexter, Sylvie, in the story. Sylvie comes from an aristocratic, snobbish family, and Dex tries hard to impress her and her family. Tomlinson’s previous projects include The White Queen, The Outlaws, The Couple Next Door, Poldark, Love Wedding Repeat, and Angus, Thong and Perfect Snogging.

8) Joely Richardson as Helen Cope

Joely plays Sylvie's mother in the series (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Previously seen in 101 Dalmatians, The Sandman, Lady Chatterley, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Nip/Tuck, and Endless Love, Joely Richardson plays Sylvie’s mother in the story. As is the case with the rest of the family, Helen is both snooty and competitive. She is tough to impress.

9) Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope

Toby plays the old-fashioned father (Image via Netflix)

Actor Toby Stephens has a repertoire of notable works to his name that include Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Jane Eyre, Die Another Day, Black Sails, Lost in Space, and 13 Hours. In One Day, he plays Sylvie’s father, who represents old money along with old principles and morals. He dislikes Dexter.

Additional cast of One Day

A scene from the show featuring the two leads (Image via Netflix)

While the Netflix series has a long list of supporting actors in various roles throughout its 14 episodes, some have a more prominent role and notable presence in the plot. Some of the supporting cast is listed below:

Brendan Quinn as Callum, Dexter’s best friend in the university

Rebekah Murrell as Suki, a TV presenter colleague of Dexter

John Macmillan as Aaron, Dexter’s agent

Mark Rowley as Mr. Godalming, headmaster of the school where Emma teaches

Tim Preston as Gary, head of the Sledgehammer Theatre cooperative

Adam Loxley as Graham, Tilly’s partner

Besides the above-mentioned, Billie Gadsdon plays Jasmine, Jodie Price plays Sonya, Sophie Wolff plays Tara, and Joseph Pharoah plays Andy. The cast also has Ella-Rae Smith playing Naomi and Anthony Calf playing Sid.

One Day was shot in London and parts of Edinburgh

One Day is a limited series with 14 episodes. Netflix is dropping all 14 episodes simultaneously. The series was ordered in November 2021 and arrived on February 8, 2024. The screenplay adaptation has been written by the team of Nicole Taylor, Anna Jordan, Bijan Sheibani, and Vinay Patel.

Being a British television production, the filming for the series has taken place in the UK. The locations include London and parts of Edinburgh. Some recognizable places in Edinburgh are the University of Edinburgh’s Old College, the city center at West End, and the Old Town.

All episodes of One Day are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

