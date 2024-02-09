Netflix's One Day ending explained: Emma and Dexter's story comes full circle on St. Swithin's Day

One Day is a limited series from Netflix that premiered on February 8, 2024. It is an adaptation of a book of the same name by David Nicholls. The book was originally adapted as a feature film in 2011 and the Netflix adaptation retells the story with a slower pace through 14 episodes.

One Day follows a two-decade-long friendship between Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) as they go through various stages of highs and lows in their personal lives.

The story ends with a gut-wrenching heartbreak and one of the protagonists having to deal with closure in their own way. This article explains the ending of One Day and how July 15 (St. Swithin's Day) becomes important to the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix series One Day.

What happens to Emma and Dexter at the end of Netflix's One Day?

Emma and Dexter are the protagonists of the series and throughout 14 episodes, the British series explores their friendship and an uncertain romance between them. The series starts with Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew celebrating their graduation night on July 15, 1988. Emma, a reserved person, communicated with the popular Dexter for the first time and an unlikely spark ignited between them.

Although the two part ways in the morning after their graduation night, they decide to remain friends and become an important part of each other's lives over 20 years. Each episode follows Dexter and Emma on the same day (July 15) and where they stand in life.

Throughout the series, the two characters grow up in their unique ways while dealing with the realities of life. Dexter and Emma finally find their way to one another after years of not coming to terms with their feelings for each other and dealing with crises that go beyond romance.

Emma and Dexter get together and are happy with each other although they struggle with having a child together. Tragedy strikes in the penultimate episode as Emma loses her life in a sudden car crash, leaving Dexter in shambles.

The final episode of the series deals with how Dexter copes with the loss of Emma on the day of her death anniversary. Incidentally, July 15 (St. Swithin's Day) is the day when Emma passes away, which was also the day when Dexter interacted with her for the first time.

The finale follows Dexter on July 15, first in 2003, then in 2004, and finally in 2007. 2003 is the first anniversary of Emma's death and Dexter is drowning in alcohol as he visits a children's party with his daughter Jasmine (Billie Gadsdon). He appears to be sober the following year as he is surrounded by friends and family. However, he is shown to be drowning himself in alcohol once again as they leave.

In the concluding moments, we see Dexter climb Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh along with his daughter Jasmine. He comes to closure with Emma's passing as he recalls loving moments he spent with Emma at the same spot, years ago.

One Day ends with the revelation that Emma and Dexter did share a kiss when they parted ways after their first meeting and decided to stay friends. A wholesome montage of the two kissing over the years concludes the series.

The ending of One Day is a juxtaposition of how two young students dreamt their lives would be and how it turned out. St. Swithin's Day becomes a significant day as it becomes the death anniversary of Emma and it is also the day that the star-crossed love story between her and Dexter began. It marks a day of new beginnings as students graduate and start a new journey in their lives.

For Emma and Dexter, it also meant the start of the journey of their friendship, and later for Dexter, it also became a journey of dealing with loss and coming to terms with it.

All episodes of One Day are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

