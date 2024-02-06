One Day episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Day episode 1 is set to premiere on February 8, 2024 on Netflix. Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 romantic novel of the same name, the limited series centers on two friends who part ways after spending their graduation night together only to reunite 20 years later under unexpected circumstances.

According to Netflix, its synopsis reads:

"After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls' novel."

One Day is the brainchild of screenwriter Nicole Taylor, best known for her work on the BBC series Three Girls and Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone. She’s also an executive producer on the series with Roanna Benn, David Nicholls, and Jude Liknaitzky.

One Day release schedule for all regions

One Day episode 1 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at midnight PT.

Below is the release schedule for it across different time zones.

Pacific Time (PT): February 8, 12:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): February 8, 1:00 AM

Central Time (CT): February 8, 2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): February 8, 3:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): February 8, 8:00 AM

Central European Time (CET): February 8, 9:00 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): February 8, 10:00 AM

India Standard Time (IST): February 8, 1:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST): February 8, 4:00 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): February 8, 5:00 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): February 8, 7:00 PM

Where to watch One Day episode 1?

One Day episode 1 will be available to stream on Netflix. The platform’s subscription costs between $6.99 and $22.99 a month depending on the plan.

The Standard version with ads costs $6.99 while the one without ads costs $15.49. Similarly, subscribers need to pay $22.9 for the premium version.

One Day: Meet the cast

The series is headlined by Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew and Ambika Mod in the role of Emma Morley. Leo rose to fame with his work on The White Lotus season 2.

He has also appeared on Holby City and Vampire Academy. Additionally, he made his film debut with Cherry.

Meanwhile, Ambika is best known for her portrayal of Shruthi on This is Going to Hurt. She has also impressed fans with her work on Trying, I Hate Suzie Too, and The Mash Report.

They are joined by Eleanor Tomlinson as Slyvie and Essie Davis as Alison. Eleanor emerged as a bankable name in the industry with her work on Poldark. She then appeared on shows such as The Nevers, The Outlaws, and The Small Light.

Beyond her work on TV, she is known for her performances in films such as Revolution: New Art for a New World, and Love Wedding Repeat.

On the other hand, Essie impressed fans with her work in Miss Fisher, The Crypt of Tears, and The Babadook. However, she is best known for her portrayal of Lady Crane on Game of Thrones.

The cast also includes Tim McInnerny as Stephen, Jonny Wldon as Ian, Amber Grappy as Tilly, and Joely Richardson as Helen Cope.

What can fans expect from One Day episode 1?

Going by the trailer, One Day is a story about love, separation, and reunion. Episode 1 is expected to establish the characters and give fans a reason to empathize with their journey.

Given the genre, One Day is likely to feature a few breezy romantic exchanges between the protagonists and explore their equations with their respective families.

However, the focus will primarily be on the events that transpire when Dexter and Emma spend time together on the biggest night of their lives. These sequences are likely to reveal their reasons for not taking their relationship to the next level and set the stage for the subsequent episodes.

One Day episode 1 is slated to premiere on Netflix on February 8, 2024.