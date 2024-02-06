What is Netflix's upcoming film Scoop all about? First look, synopsis, and more

Scoop is a biographical drama film that looks into the astonishing interview of Prince Andrew of the British Royal family from 2019 that linked him with convicted s*x offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The film dramatizes the BBC television of Price Andrew titled Newsnight where journalist Emily Maitlis questioned him about his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. The film will be reportedly looking into the women who made it possible for the interview to take place, covering events like negotiating an interview with the Prince to conducting it on live television.

The interview is also called the "car-crash interview" as it led to a lot of controversy as Prince Andrew talked candidly about his friendship with Epstein. Prince Andrew was open about his friendship with Epstein as it led to opportunities that "were actually very useful" according to him. The interview led to an outrage and s*xual abuse allegations against the Prince.

Netflix released pictures that offer the first look at the film and have viewers excited about the upcoming biographical drama.

Netflix's Scoop offers a look behind the scenes of BBC's most epochal interview

Netflix's upcoming biographical drama is a unique film that offers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the polarising 2019 BBC Interview of Prince Andrew. The interview was widely regarded as a "car crash" since the episode harmed the Prince's reputation to the extent that he indefinitely withdrew from his public roles in 2020.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

"Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold."

The film is based on the 2022 book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview by former Newsnight editor Sam McAllister. The film focuses on journalist Emily Maitlis, the person who conducted the interview. The film also highlights the involvement of the documentary producer Sam McAllister and Esme Wren (the person who led the Newsnight interview at the time) in securing the interview with the Prince.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York wanted to partake in the interview as a means of clearing his name from alleged s*xual abuse allegations and consorting with convicted s*x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. However, the interview opened him up to further speculation.

Scoop - First look unveiled as the cast looks strikingly similar to the people portrayed

Netflix revealed the first look at the film after releasing pictures on February 5, 2024. As per the pictures, Gillian Anderson (S*x Education, X-Files) looks accurate in portraying journalist Emily Maitlis while actor Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) has slipped perfectly into the role of Prince Andrew.

As per reports by The Sunday Telegraph, producers of the film applauded the stunning portrayal of Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis Scoop has perfectly recreated the exact attire worn by them during the interview. It took Rufus Sewell approximately three hours to apply make-up for the role of Prince Andrew.

The producer who obtained the interview, Sam McAlister, is portrayed by Billie Piper (I Hate Suzy). Charity Wakefield, Romola Garai, Connor Swindells, and Keeley Hawes are among the other prominent cast members. The film has been directed by Philip Martin (known for directing episodes of The Crown).

While Netflix has released the official first look at Scoop the release date for the film is yet to be announced.