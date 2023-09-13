Watch: Miami TSA agents arrested after video shows employees stealing from passengers

On Monday, September 11, Miami authorities released footage of TSA agents allegedly stealing from passengers' luggage. According to NBC, employees Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were accused of systematically distracting passengers so they could scour through the bags for money and other possessions. The pair are currently facing charges of grand theft.

In the footage of the incident, Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams can supposedly be seen rifling through bags during a security check. As per WSVN, in one incident, they stole up to $600 in cash.

TSA agents steal from passengers' luggage at a security checkpoint

As per NBC Miami, the probe into the incident began after officials received reports of suspicious activity at Miami International Airport's Security Checkpoint E. Investigators believe that for several months, the suspects stole from passengers during screening.

Throughout the videos, Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams are seen using various methods to steal from the bags. In many cases, one employee would distract the passengers while another would go through the bags. In July, authorities arrested three employees, including Gonzalez, Williams, and a third suspect, Elizabeth Fuster.

Local 10 reported that, upon being interviewed, Fuster and Williams supposedly confessed to the investigators. In the initial stages, they were facing charges of organizing a scheme to defraud. However, the charges against the third agent, Elizabeth Fuster, were eventually dropped for unknown reasons. Officials noted that they consider the case against Fuster closed.

In the aftermath of the investigation, 7News showed a passenger a clip of the alleged thefts. The passenger, who chose not to be named, expressed their shock.

“No, no, I wouldn’t expect that at all. If I do carry cash in my purse, it has to go through, you know, the TSA, so I’ll definitely be a little bit more cognizant," the passenger said.

The charges against Gonzalez and Wiliams are still pending.

An insider account of airport thefts

While the thefts at Miami Airport shocked many netizens and passengers, the TSA is no stranger to agents misusing their power. In an interview with ABC News in 2012, former TSA agent Pythias Brown told reporters that he stole several times at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

Brown said:

"It was very commonplace, very. It was very convenient to steal."

Brown told reporters that he stole for over four years, collecting items that were worth an approximate total of $800,000. He said that over the years, several employees have chosen to ignore the thefts carried out by their colleagues. In many cases, they all cooperated to steal from passengers.

Officially, the organization has a zero-tolerance policy against theft. Miami International Airport, however, is notorious for allegations of theft against its employees.