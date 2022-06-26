WATCH: Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury performance

On Saturday, June 25, fans got to see a glimpse of Johnny Depp during Paul McCartney's performance at the Glastonbury Festival 2022. The performance showcased a clip of the Pirates of the Caribbean star from My Valentine on the big screen while the former Beatles member sang the song.

Johnny Depp's appearance in the 2012 music video was met with massive applause from the crowd. Apart from the Fantastic Beasts actor, the track's footage also featured Natalie Portman as both performed using sign language while the legendary singer sang.

Arwen sparrow @An_elf_pirate Johnny Depp on the big screen Saturday night during Paul McCartney’s performance of ‘My Valentine’ at Glastonbury Johnny Depp on the big screen Saturday night during Paul McCartney’s performance of ‘My Valentine’ at Glastonbury ♥️ https://t.co/MDqndDtfCk

Fans sitting at home through BBC One witnessed the two-hour headline set of the 80-year-old singer. Apart from My Valentine, Paul McCartney played a number of of his famous tracks during his Glastonbury performance. It even included a virtual duet with Beatles legend John Lennon.

How do the fans receive Johnny Depp's appearance in Paul McCartney's Glastonbury performance?

The 59-year-old actor's sudden appearance was met with loud cheers at the Pyramid Stage of Worthy Farm, Glastonbury festival 2022. The performance was also streamed on BBC One, and Depp's footage saw polarising opinions.

Many poured their love on social media, with others commending McCartney, aka Macca, for using the footage of his old friend Depp.

Here are some of the reactions in favor of the 80-year-old:

Sarah



@PaulMcCartney Some people are upset because #JohnnyDepp was on the screen at #Glastonbury . Whether you like him or not, he's a victim of a hoax by his ex-wife and her freeloader friends. He's not an abuser! Some people are upset because #JohnnyDepp was on the screen at #Glastonbury. Whether you like him or not, he's a victim of a hoax by his ex-wife and her freeloader friends. He's not an abuser!#PaulMcCartneyAtGlasto @PaulMcCartney

Jorj 🇪🇺 @_Jo_Jackson @Sollarbone Johnny Depp is a survivor of domestic violence - not a perpetrator - as unanimously agreed on by a jury following weeks of overwhelming evidence. #AbuseHasNoGender . Well done to Glastonbury for allowing Paul McCartney to show his support for this. @Sollarbone Johnny Depp is a survivor of domestic violence - not a perpetrator - as unanimously agreed on by a jury following weeks of overwhelming evidence. #AbuseHasNoGender. Well done to Glastonbury for allowing Paul McCartney to show his support for this.

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp Johnny Depp on the Pyramid stage screens at Glastonbury tonight, cheers Paul McCartney Johnny Depp on the Pyramid stage screens at Glastonbury tonight, cheers Paul McCartney ♥️ https://t.co/Jnot2WQvTa

Jodie @jodiekjodie Glastonbury 2022 #Glastonbury Thank you Sir Paul McCartney Hope Johnny Depp will play there next year #JOHNNY Glastonbury 2022 #Glastonbury Thank you Sir Paul McCartney Hope Johnny Depp will play there next year #JOHNNY https://t.co/NC36vaOayA

Calum Livingstone @Caltonfan I see Macca having Johnny depp on screen signing through my valentine is upsetting all the right people #glastonbury I see Macca having Johnny depp on screen signing through my valentine is upsetting all the right people #glastonbury https://t.co/JHv7kNwmH4

However, McCartney's choice to use the footage of My Valentine featuring Depp also received criticism from many pro-Amber Heard fans. Most tweets against the performance showcased disappointment from Glastonbury and the 80-year-old singer.

Here are some of the reactions of those who weren't happy with the singer's choice:

Sam Brook @SlothBracelet #Glastonbury Featuring Johnny Depp was a real slap in the face to female victims of domestic violence. Featuring Johnny Depp was a real slap in the face to female victims of domestic violence. 👎 #Glastonbury

Fiona Pattison (She/Her) 🇺🇦 @fiona_pattison For anyone who says Johnny Depp is innocent remember that he wasn’t the one on trial. And I suggest searching for the texts he sent to Paul Bettany to get a taste of the man he is. Wish @glastonbury had stopped this. And @PaulMcCartney can do one. For anyone who says Johnny Depp is innocent remember that he wasn’t the one on trial. And I suggest searching for the texts he sent to Paul Bettany to get a taste of the man he is. Wish @glastonbury had stopped this. And @PaulMcCartney can do one.

Annie Eaves @AnnieEaves Imagine how hard it is to explain to a 14 year old boy, who sees much of life through tiktok, that Johnny Depp probably isn’t the idol he’s presented as. I’d done that.



And then Paul McCartney, one of his heroes (thanks to a teacher), blasts his image out at Glastonbury. Imagine how hard it is to explain to a 14 year old boy, who sees much of life through tiktok, that Johnny Depp probably isn’t the idol he’s presented as. I’d done that. And then Paul McCartney, one of his heroes (thanks to a teacher), blasts his image out at Glastonbury.

Halina Rifai @halinarifai I am so sad that a man like Paul McCartney has chosen to give Johnny Depp a platform. Once again, domestic abuse survivors are completely mocked. But hey, fuck it, he was in The Beatles and this is Glastonbury so let’s just smile and pretend it didn’t happen. I am so sad that a man like Paul McCartney has chosen to give Johnny Depp a platform. Once again, domestic abuse survivors are completely mocked. But hey, fuck it, he was in The Beatles and this is Glastonbury so let’s just smile and pretend it didn’t happen.

Jean Corcoran @JeanCorcoran Deeply disappointed in both @PaulMcCartney and @glastonbury for the Johnny Depp video. Feels like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for. Deeply disappointed in both @PaulMcCartney and @glastonbury for the Johnny Depp video. Feels like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for.

These divided reactions were a consequence of the six-week-long Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial that saw the former emerging victorious. The 59-year-old actor won the lawsuit against his former spouse, and the jury awarded him $15 million in damages. However, the court later reduced this to $10.3 million owing to the law in Virginia.

More about My Valentine featuring Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman

The track, My Valentine, that Paul McCartney performed at Pyramid Stage, was first released in 2012 and was a part of his album Kisses On The Bottom. It was among two of the original songs of the album, other than Only Our Hearts and was written by Macca for his third wife, Nancy Shevell.

The video of the song My Valentine features Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp using sign language throughout the song. Portman is shown lip-syncing to the lyrics while Depp performs with his guitar.

As of June 2022, My Valentine has over 13 million views on YouTube.

