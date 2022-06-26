WATCH: Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury performance

On Saturday, June 25, fans got to see a glimpse of Johnny Depp during Paul McCartney's performance at the Glastonbury Festival 2022. The performance showcased a clip of the Pirates of the Caribbean star from My Valentine on the big screen while the former Beatles member sang the song.
Johnny Depp's appearance in the 2012 music video was met with massive applause from the crowd. Apart from the Fantastic Beasts actor, the track's footage also featured Natalie Portman as both performed using sign language while the legendary singer sang.
Fans sitting at home through BBC One witnessed the two-hour headline set of the 80-year-old singer. Apart from My Valentine, Paul McCartney played a number of of his famous tracks during his Glastonbury performance. It even included a virtual duet with Beatles legend John Lennon.
How do the fans receive Johnny Depp's appearance in Paul McCartney's Glastonbury performance?
The 59-year-old actor's sudden appearance was met with loud cheers at the Pyramid Stage of Worthy Farm, Glastonbury festival 2022. The performance was also streamed on BBC One, and Depp's footage saw polarising opinions.
Many poured their love on social media, with others commending McCartney, aka Macca, for using the footage of his old friend Depp.
Here are some of the reactions in favor of the 80-year-old:
However, McCartney's choice to use the footage of My Valentine featuring Depp also received criticism from many pro-Amber Heard fans. Most tweets against the performance showcased disappointment from Glastonbury and the 80-year-old singer.
Here are some of the reactions of those who weren't happy with the singer's choice:
These divided reactions were a consequence of the six-week-long Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial that saw the former emerging victorious. The 59-year-old actor won the lawsuit against his former spouse, and the jury awarded him $15 million in damages. However, the court later reduced this to $10.3 million owing to the law in Virginia.
More about My Valentine featuring Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman
The track, My Valentine, that Paul McCartney performed at Pyramid Stage, was first released in 2012 and was a part of his album Kisses On The Bottom. It was among two of the original songs of the album, other than Only Our Hearts and was written by Macca for his third wife, Nancy Shevell.
The video of the song My Valentine features Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp using sign language throughout the song. Portman is shown lip-syncing to the lyrics while Depp performs with his guitar.
As of June 2022, My Valentine has over 13 million views on YouTube.