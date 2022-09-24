WATCH: Philadelphia police releases surveillance video showing murder of Everett Beauregard

On September 22, surveillance cameras in Philadelphia captured the murder of Everett Beauregard, a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unknown suspect.

Authorities stated that the incident occurred at 12:30 am on Thursday, on the 400 block of North 35th Street. At the time of his death, Everett Beauregard was reportedly returning home from a social event using public transport.

In the video of the suspect, a lean man in a dark hooded sweatshirt can be seen walking down North 35th Street with his hand in his pocket. Officials reported that the video depicted the suspect waiting for approximately an hour in the area where he would eventually kill Beauregard.

The suspect is seen walking past Beauregard before turning around to shoot as the victim turns his back towards him. The suspect then fires another shot as Beauregard lies on the ground.

Fox News reported that the murder is peculiar as Everett Beauregard, a Temple University graduate, was not known to have any criminal or gang connections.

The case remains under investigation.

Authorities believe Everett Beauregard's murder may have been an attempted robbery

In an early investigation, according to the Inquirer, authorities noted the seemingly calculated manner in which the suspect gunned down Everett Beauregard while waiting in the area for a sustained period before the victim arrived. Considering there was no sign that Beauregard had gang affiliations, they believed it may have been an attempted robbery.

However, Captain Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Unit later clarified that the attack was unprovoked.

Captain Smith said:

"Mr. Beauregard wasn’t part of a gang, didn’t deal drugs. By all accounts, he was a good person, going about his day, living his life. It is for this reason that I am asking for the public’s help to assist us in identifying the individual responsible for the unprovoked murder of Mr. Everett Beauregard."

Smith clarified that Beauregard and the suspect were not known to one another.

He further added:

“This wasn’t an argument between Mr. Beauregard and the offender. Not a word was spoken between the two prior to the offender turning and shooting Mr. Beauregard in his back.”

In an official statement, the victim's family discussed the academic history and future aspirations Beauregard harbored before his death.

The statement read:

"Everett was from Chester County, a Great Valley H.S. alum and recently graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was in the process of finalizing plans to begin his MBA in the winter. He was very proud of his job and previous leadership role in support of the Democratic 2020 Presidential campaign."

NBC reported that a $20000 reward is being offered by authorities for anyone who can provide information on the suspect.

