WATCH: Police search for suspect as video shows attacker hitting woman with a fire extinguisher in Los Angeles

On Saturday, September 1, a Los Angeles woman was reportedly hit by a fire extinguisher while she was out buying her morning coffee. The weapon was thrown by a man riding an electric scooter, who rode off immediately after the attack.

Around 11 a.m. on Pico Boulevard, the woman was hit in the head by an extinguisher and lost consciousness at one point. She is currently recuperating from a concussion caused by the sudden attack.

Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend, said that she was attacked while she was getting coffee. He reportedly heard the attacker shout something before he disappeared, only to return with the extinguisher to throw it at her.

The Los Angeles attacker was caught on surveillance camera making his way towards the woman and then hurling something at her. The woman is seen falling to her knees and holding her head. The man, on the other hand, joins the oncoming traffic and drives away.

The woman is undergoing treatment and is expected to recover.

Police are yet to make any arrests. Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to get in touch with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attacker is expected to be charged with assault, which is defined as:

"An unlawful attempt, coupled with a present ability, to commit a violent injury on the person of another."

Simple assault, which is a misdemeanor offense, is punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to $1000.

Los Angeles rife with crime

On Saturday, a woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was out getting coffee. On Sunday, a 37-year-old Northern California man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting.

At least 75 aggravated assaults and 332 battery cases were reported on LAUSD campuses last year. A new survey conducted by the Major Cities Chiefs Association saw the overall violent crime rates are on the rise. While homicides and r*pes have gone down, robberies have increased by 12%.

Aggravated assault cases have also risen throughout California. In August, a street vendor's shop in Woodland Hills was destroyed by an ax-wielding man. In July, a man fractured his skull when he was assaulted and pushed down in a Santa Ana grocery store. The man claimed that he had to spend a week in the hospital because of the unprovoked attack.

In July, an armed man was shot dead by an LAPD officer in West Los Angeles after he charged at him while wielding a knife.

