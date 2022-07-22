WATCH: Private pool sinkhole footage in Israel goes viral as incident leaves man dead

In a shocking incident, a man died after getting sucked into a large sinkhole that formed abruptly under a swimming pool on Thursday, July 21. As per authorities, the incident took place in a rural area of Israel's Karmei Yosef and also left a man injured.

The viral footage shows several people reportedly attending a private office party when the water level starts decreasing all of a sudden.

The now-deceased man, identified as Klil Kimhi, was just 32 years old. As per the Daily Mail, his body was recovered by emergency services from the end of the 49-feet tunnel beneath the pool after a four-hour rescue operation.

A man standing near the spot of the sinkhole can be seen barely escaping the danger, and he was later treated by paramedics for injuries sustained on his lower body.

The 13-meter sinkhole opened suddenly and pulled in everything, including the inflatables. A later video sees people clinging to the side of the pool to try and save their lives.

In a statement obtained and translated by Fox News, the Israeli police confirmed that Kimhi had passed away:

"At the end of operational searches, The Police, The Fire and Rescue Services and the IDF Homefront Command located the missing man, an approximately 30-year-old resident of Tel Aviv — unfortunately he was deceased."

Netizens pay tribute to the man who died upon getting swallowed in the sinkhole

After the news of Klil Kimhi's death went viral, his friends posted tributes on his Facebook wall. As per Fox News, one man described him as "the best friend in the world" while another thanked him "for all the laughs." Yet one more person expressed his sadness, stating that Kimhi and he had met only once but he felt that "they knew each other for many lives before and not only from this life."

As per Metro UK, a woman stated that she had started to see the hole appearing and tried to warn her colleagues. She also said:

"Seconds later, the ground just dropped… I watched two people just disappear."

A lifeguard named Aviv Bublil, who was also present at the party, told Ynet news that the tragic incident occurred at 2:00 PM on July 21, 2022. She added that she had asked people to come out of the pool but no one listened. Bublil describes the incident as:

"Seconds later the ground just dropped, something that looked like a giant sinkhole. I saw two people ... two people were missing. One who we could not locate, and one could be seen among the rubbles from above. My first instinct was to try and get inside ... but there was no option to go inside. So they called the rescue services."

Utterly shocked by the incident, Bublil added:

"It was a matter of seconds. It's not something that looks ordinary, that's why I realized it's some kind of unusual event that I don't usually see in pools."

Police is further investigating the scene and the cause of death of the sinkhole victim.

