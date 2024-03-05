WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters yell 'Tesco is supporting genocide' inside supermarket, urging people to boycott Israeli products

Supermarket chain Tesco has been in the headlines for some time after they were criticized for having Israeli products in their stock. The criticism has resulted from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, a video captured inside one of the stores in London has recently gone viral on different social media platforms. The video featured a group of pro-Palestinian protesters, with one of them holding the Palestine flag in her hand. The group members were frequently heard shouting, "Tesco supporting genocide."

Furthermore, there were two people, including a small boy, holding a flag, where they wrote in the middle, "Boycott Israeli goods." A man from the group also said:

"Stop killing children. Enough is enough."

The man further stated that the genocide must stop, and a woman with a mask on her face was seen providing leaflets to those who were standing near the group. The camera focused on a basket full of some products, but it remains unknown if they were produced in Israel.

Netizens react to the viral video of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a boycott of Israeli products at Tesco

The viral video of the Tesco store led to a lineup of reactions on online platforms. Netizens took to the comments section of author Oli London on X (Twitter) to share their responses, and one of them wrote that such protests are the reason they want to support Israel.

Others said this kind of group creates a lot of trouble, with another person requesting to deport them somewhere else.

Netizens react to the viral protest video (Image via X/@OliLondonTV)

Notably, a petition was also started at change.org by an individual named Shaheen Merali. It was intended to put pressure on Tesco to discontinue the stocking of Israeli products in their stores. The description of the petition reads in part:

"It is our belief that Israel is conducting a genocide, and it's essential for all contributing funds to cease in order to halt this atrocity. As consumers, we have the power to influence corporate decisions through our purchasing choices."

There has been a rise in boycott calls towards Israeli companies due to the ongoing conflict. Lancashire Telegraph reported in December 2023 that protests were organized near Marks & Spencer stores along with the Barclays bank branches.

Starbucks and McDonald's are also going through the same, and the companies have been reportedly accused of offering financial help to the Israeli government. While the protest video at Tesco has been trending everywhere, the company has yet to share a response to the same.